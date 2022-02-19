Akhilesh Yadav Counters BJP's 'dynast' Jibe; 'Only Family Man Understands Inflation'

Samajwadi Party President and former UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav hit back at the BJP's 'pariwarvadi' claim on Saturday saying that those only who have a family understand its pain and struggles.

Addressing an election meeting in Jalaun, Yadav said, "They call me a 'ghor pariwarvadi' (ultimate dynast). A person who has a family understands the pain of the family. The BJP leaders do not have any family, will they be able to feel the pain of families? Only a family man can understand his responsibility. A family man can understand what inflation is. People who have families are sitting here and they can feel (pain of) price rise. The youth feel (pain of) joblessness."

Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had accused the SP of being "ghor pariwarvadi". Similarly, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in some of his campaign speeches, said the 'S' in SP stands for 'sampatti ikattha' (amassing wealth) and 'P' stands of 'pariwarwad' (dynasty).

Intensifying his attack on the saffron party, Akhilesh Yadav alleged that the money deposited by people in their banks after demonetisation was stolen by industrialists, who fled the country.

"The money which you deposited in banks was stolen. A few days ago, an industrialist fled after taking more than Rs 22,000 crores from 28 banks. He is not the first industrialist to have fled with money. Since the formation of the BJP government, big industrialists have fled after taking money from banks," he told people at the rally.

SP hit century in first two phases of UP elections: Akhilesh

The SP chief claimed his party-led alliance "has hit a century" in the first two phases of polling and that it will bag more than 200 seats at the end of the fourth phase.

In the first and second phases, polling was held in 113 seats, while in the third phase, 56 Assembly constituencies will go to the polls on Sunday, February 20. The state conducted the previous phase of the Assembly election on February 14. Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh are being held in seven phases and the results will be announced on March 10.