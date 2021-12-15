In an exclusive interview with Republic TV on Wednesday ahead of the UP polls, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav dubbed the visit of BJP CMs to Ayodhya as a "diversion" from real issues. Apart from BJP president JP Nadda, the Chief Ministers of at least 11 states and three Deputy Chief Ministers are scheduled to visit the Ram Janmabhoomi temple today. At present, Yadav is spearheading the 4th phase of the Samajwadi Vijay Yatra in Jaunpur. Alleging that the Yogi Adityanath-led government hasn't lived up to its promises, he also demanded the ouster of Union MoS Home Ajay Mishra over the Lakhimpur violence.

SP supremo Akhilesh Yadav remarked, "BJP wears religious spectacles to divert from the real issues of unemployment, destruction of farmers and businesses coming to a halt. When the election draws close, they put on religious spectacles. They want to see this and want others to see the same. But the people are aware and will sweep them away this time."

He added, "The people of Uttar Pradesh want to remove BJP. All the promises by BJP turned out to be jumlas. Their statements are false, their advertisements are false and the people are asking how much of the manifesto have they implemented. People's income has reduced. The incomes have halved today while inflation has doubled. BJP has no answer to these questions."

SP's thrust on UP polls

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election, BJP had won a whopping 312 seats in the 403-member House, whereas BSP could win only 19 seats. On the other hand, the SP-Congress alliance failed to bear fruit as it could win in only 54 constituencies. While this was seen as a mandate for PM Modi as BJP had not declared any CM candidate, Gorakhpur MP Yogi Adityanath was a surprise pick for the post. Though some BJP leaders made conflicting statements over Adityanath's future as the Chief Minister, PM Modi put rest to all speculations by lauding UP's governance model during his successive visits to the state.

While Akhilesh Yadav has ruled out any alliance with Congress and BSP, he has hinted at allying with his uncle Shivpal Yadav. So far, SP has announced a tie-up with Mahan Dal, OP Rajbhar's SBSP and the Apna Dal faction of Krishna Patel. Amid speculation over Jayant Chaudhary's meeting with Akhilesh Yadav on November 23, sources told Republic TV that RLD is likely to be allocated 30-35 seats for the 2022 UP polls. Meanwhile, Yadav met they met AAP's UP in-charge, Sanjay Singh, for about an hour in Lucknow a day later where a discussion was held on seat-sharing and other possibilities for the UP election.