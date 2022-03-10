Akhilesh Yadav Expresses Gratitude To SP Workers As Counting For UP Elections Underway

As the counting of votes of Uttar Pradesh elections 2022 is currently underway, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav roared 'the time for results has come'. Taking to his official Twitter handle, Yadav extended his gratitude to each and every worker, supporter, leader, office bearer and well-wisher of SP-alliance for 'being alert and consciously' active day and night at the counting centres.

'Sepoys of democracy' return only with a certificate of victory!' Yadav further said. The SP supremo is a candidate from the Karhal constituency of the state. As per the latest trends, he is leading against Union Minister and Agra MP SP Singh Baghel in the constituency by 20,000 votes. '

One of the four assembly seats of Mainpuri district, Karhal is a stronghold of the Samajwadi Party and houses a school where Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam studied and taught as a teacher. In 2017, this constituency was won by the SP. Sobran Singh Yadav of SP won the seat by defeating Rama Shakya from Bharatiya Janata Party with a margin of 38405 votes.

इम्तिहान बाकी है अभी हौसलों का

वक़्त आ गया है अब ‘फ़ैसलों’ का



मतगणना केंद्रों पर दिन-रात सतर्क और सचेत रूप से सक्रिय रहने के लिए सपा-गठबंधन के हर एक कार्यकर्ता, समर्थक, नेतागण, पदाधिकारी और शुभचितंक को हृदय से धन्यवाद!



‘लोकतंत्र के सिपाही’ जीत का प्रमाणपत्र लेकर ही लौटें! — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) March 10, 2022

Akhilesh Yadav claims 'EVMs tampered', ECI clarifies

Before the counting began, Samajwadi chief Akhilesh Yadav claimed that EVMS were being transported without any information to the candidates. "We need to be alert if EVMs are being transported this way. This is theft. We need to save our votes. We may go to court against it but before that, I want to appeal to people to save the democracy," the SP supremo said.

The Election Commission of India issued a statement in this regard on Thursday. In a statement with Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra as the undersigned, the Election Commission of India has made clear that there is 'no question' of tampering with the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in any one of the five states.