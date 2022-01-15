Akhilesh Yadav Hits Back At Bhim Army Over Allegations; Challenges CM Yogi Adityanath

As Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) released the first list of candidates for Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections, Samajwadi Party (SP) Chief Akhilesh Yadav slammed the ruling party while adding 'BJP confused over where to field Yogi Adityanath from'. Right after the BJP addressed a press conference, Akhilesh Yadav also interacted with the press and slammed the BJP over Lucknow Police's notice outside the party office.

#BREAKING | BJP confused over where to field Yogi Adityanath from: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav takes on BJP as ruling party releases first list of candidates



Akhilesh Yadav responds to Bhim Army Chief's allegations

After slamming the BJP, the SP Chief also lashed at Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad who earlier claimed that an alliance with the former could not happen as 'Akhilesh Yadav does not want Dalits'. On his defence, the SP chief said he had allocated two seats to Azad Samaj Party (ASP) but he received some calls and refused to be part of the alliance.

I had allotted 2 seats to him, but he (Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad) received some call and refused to be part of the alliance: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav

Chandrashekhar Azad on failed alliance with Samajwadi Party

While admitting that the talks failed, the Bhim Army Chief alleged Akhilesh Yadav of humiliating the people of Bahujan Samaj. "After all the discussions, in the end, I felt that Akhilesh Yadav does not want Dalits in this alliance, he just wants Dalit vote bank. He humiliated the people of Bahujan Samaj, I tried for 1 month 3 days but the alliance could not happen," added Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad.

#WATCH | ...Akhilesh Yadav does not want Dalits in this alliance, he just wants Dalit vote bank. He humiliated the people of Bahujan Samaj, I tried but the alliance could not happen...: Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad

On the other hand, Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati also responded to Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad's statement and mentioned BSP will fight UP elections without any alliance.

UP elections 2022: BJP releases list of candidates for first two phases

In a massive political development, Bharatiya Janta Party on Saturday announced the list of candidates for the first two phases of Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections that included Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya’s name. UP CM Yogi will be fighting from Gorakhpur, while Dy CM Maurya to contest from Sirathu constituency in Prayagraj, announced Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Meanwhile, Akhilesh Yadav also, in a message to BJP asserted, "Let me tell BJP that I will not take any BJP MLA, minister anymore. They can deny tickets (to their leaders) if they wish to".

Image: PTI