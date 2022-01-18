Akhilesh Yadav Hits Out At BJP Over PIL Against SP; Quips 'what About Cases Against CM?'

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav lashed out at the BJP over its PIL seeking to de-recognize his party alleging that candidates with the maximum number of criminal cases belonged to the saffron party. Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Yadav questioned the cases against CM Yogi Adityanath and claimed that BJP was responsible for sending the highest number of MLAs with cases against them to the assembly.

"The PIL is sponsored by the BJP. The CM has attached an affidavit (during his nomination), how many sections does he have against him? Same with the DY CM. They have been given responsibility but the maximum number of representatives with criminal cases against them have been sent to the assembly by the BJP," Akhilesh Yadav remarked.

Plea filed in SC to de-recognize Samajwadi Party

Ahead of the upcoming Uttar Pradesh elections, a Public Interest Litigation was filed in the Supreme Court to end the recognition of the Samajwadi Party. The plea filed by BJP’s Ashwini Upadhyay claims that the party led by Akhilesh Yadav violated the Supreme Court guidelines by placing a ‘gangster’ as a candidate in Kairana.

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Saturday had arrested Nahid Hasan, fielded by the party from the Kairana constituency. He was apprehended by the police under the Gangster Act and sent to 14-day judicial custody by a Kairana court. Following this, Ashwini Upadhyay filed a PIL seeking directions to end the recognition of the Samajwadi Party.

Speaking to Republic, Ashwini Upadhyay said, "The party was supposed to issue a detailed explanation to the EC regarding criminal cases of the candidates. They must also explain why they chose the candidate with a criminal case over another person. SP violated all guidelines by giving a ticket to a gangster in Kairana."

UP Elections 2022

The upcoming election shall be held in 7 phases - February 10, February 14, February 20, February 23, February 27, March 3 and March 7, whereas the counting of votes shall take place on March 10. The Republic- P Marq opinion poll has projected that Yogi Adityanth will create history by becoming the first UP CM to be re-elected in office after 37 years. On the other hand, BSP, Congress and other parties are likely to get 8-16, 3-9 and 0-4 seats respectively. As per the opinion poll, BJP+ is expected to garner a vote share of 41.3% as against 33.1% of SP+.