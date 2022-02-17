Akhilesh Yadav In Credit War With BJP Again; 'Agra-Lucknow Expressway Built By SP'

In Uttar Pradesh, campaigning for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), BJP MP Tejasvi Surya, on Thursday, February 17, uploaded a video of the highway while travelling from Lucknow to Kannuaj. The MP from Bangalore South in the caption referred to Uttar Pradesh as Expressway Pradesh and credited Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath by using the hashtag '#UPYogiHaiYogi'.

Miffed by his post, CM Yogi's predecessor and Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav shared the post of the BJP leader, and said, "Had heard about darkness under a lamp... Seeing the ignorance of BJP leaders, it can be said that 'Surya' means darkness under the sun," adding, "The Agra-Lucknow Expressway which he (Tejasvi Surya) is praising, he should know that it was built by us (Samajwadi Party) and not 'unupyogi' (useless) Ji."

SP ally RLD also joined in to slam the BJP. "BJP leader Tejasvi Surya Ji is claiming that the Expressway, ready during SP government, was built by Yogi Ji. It is even more upsetting that young politicians are propagating lies. But he (Tejasvi Surya) will not admit his mistake," the party wrote on Twitter.

भाजपा नेता तेजस्वी सूर्या जी सपा सरकार में बन चुके एक्सप्रेसवे को योगी जी का बनाया हुआ बता रहे। युवा नेता भी ऐसे झूठा प्रचार कर रहे हैं और दुःख की बात है। लेकिन ये अपनी गलती को नहीं मानेंगे। pic.twitter.com/lNV7ast0SI — Rashtriya Lok Dal (@RLDparty) February 17, 2022

BJP retaliates

In retaliation, Tejaswi once again posted the same video and claimed that the approved Expressway Length in Uttar Pradesh between 1947 and 2017 was 467km while after 2017, in CM Yogi's regime, it has risen to 1321 km. "This is all Yogi," the Bangalore MP wrote using the same hashtags.

This credit war comes at a time when Uttar Pradesh is holding polls to elect the 403 members to its Assembly. Two phases of the seven phased Assembly elections are over. In the first phase that took place on February 10, the voter turnout was recorded at 62.4% while on February 14 - the second phase - it was recorded at 61%.

The remaining phases will take place on February 20, February 23, February 27, March 3 and March 7. The votes will be counted on March 10.