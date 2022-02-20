Akhilesh Yadav Is Insecure About His Own Seat, Says PM Modi; 'Had To Seek Father's Help'

Addressing a mega-poll rally in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the BJP received an unprecedented blessing in the first two phases of assembly elections and claimed that people have made up their mind to break that record in the third phase of polling. The Prime Minister asserted that only one thing is echoed in UP; "We defeated then 2017, will beat again in 2022."

"Even after getting defeated in the first two phases, whenever these people (Samajwadi Party leaders) sleep, they watch dreams of coming into power. They were defeated in 2017, they will be defeated in 2022. People in UP will bring Yogi back," PM Modi said.

PM Modi targets Akhilesh Yadav at Unnao rally

Attacking Akhilesh Yadav, PM Modi said that the Samajwadi Party President once insulted his father Mulayam Singh Yadav on stage but is now pleading with him to support him. "He is now scared of losing his own seat," he said.

"The seat that they (SP) were considering as the safest, is also getting out of their hands. You must have seen, the father (Mulayam S Yadav) who was pushed from the stage, was humiliated and his party was captured, had to plead to save his son's seat," the Prime Minister said.

Earlier, due to riots, curfew and ransom, the lives of traders and businessmen were in trouble round the clock, PM Modi said. However, he informed that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has brought the state out of the darkness. "They had made image of UP that nothing can be changed here. Yogi Ji's government in that UP has shown improvement in law and order. UP will bring back Yogi Ji who brought security, development and growth in the state."

Targeting the Opposition over their response to India-made Vaccines, PM Modi said that the entire world was queuing up for Made-in-India vaccines; but the Parivarvadi didn't even spare the vaccines, called it BJP vaccines.

"Just imagine if these Parivarvadi were in power during COVID then how dire the situation would have been," PM asked.

PM Modi questions Akhilesh's silence on Punjab CM's 'bhaiye' remark

Moreover, PM Modi also questioned Akhilesh Yadav's silence over Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's 'UP-Bihar ke bhaiye' remark. "A few days ago, the poor, dalits, backwards of Uttar Pradesh were abused by the Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi to get votes in the elections. But the Samajwadi Party here did not oppose him even once."

Meanwhile, the third phase of assembly elections is underway in Uttar Pradesh. The Voter turnout was recorded at 48.81% as of 3 pm in Uttar Pradesh, where the polling is on for 55 Assembly seats. Lalitpur district has reported the highest voter turnout at 59.18%, according to Election Commission.

Image: Twitter/@BJPLive