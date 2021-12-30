Akhilesh Yadav Launches Veiled Attack On Amit Shah For 'immature & Childish' Nizam Comment

In a veiled attack aimed at Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday asserted that the remarks being made by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders were 'childish and immature'.

In a tweet in Hindi, Akhilesh Yadav said, “At a time, when Uttar Pradesh and the country is going through hunger, unemployment, inflation and mismanagement, BJP leaders are engaged in joining ABCD and alphabets, and making childish and immature words.” He added, “These words neither fill the stomach of people nor help in running the house. In 2022, the public will take them to the end (of the Hindi alphabets) (22 mein jantaa inkaa ‘ksh’, ‘tr’, ‘gy’ kar degi)."

जब उप्र व देश भुखमरी, बेरोज़गारी, बेकारी, महंगाई और बदइंतज़ामी के दौर से गुजर रहा है तब भाजपा के नेता एबीसीडी व अक्षरों को जोड़कर बचकाने व अपरिपक्व शब्द बनाने में लगे हैं। इन बातों से न तो लोगों का पेट भरता है न घर चलता है।



बाइस में जनता इनका क्ष त्र ज्ञ कर देगी। #भाजपा_ख़त्म — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) December 30, 2021

Amit Shah's 'Nizam' jibe

Amit Shah in a rally in Moradabad on Thursday claimed that UP witnessed 700 riots during Akhilesh Yadav's tenure as the CM from 2012 to 2017, and lauded the Yogi Adityanath-led government for the law and order situation in the state. Coining the 'NIZAM' acronym, he slammed the SP's model of governance and urged the people to ensure BJP's victory in all 6 Assembly seats of Moradabad.

He claimed, "700 riots took place during Akhilesh's regime. My western Uttar Pradesh, Chaudhary Charan Singh's region became bloody. After Yogi JI formed the government, no one has the guts to stoke riots. Modi Ji laid the foundation stone of Ram Mandir. Who fired bullets during the Ram Janmabhoomi movement? The SP government did so."

"Nizam implies governance. His (Akhilesh Yadav's) NIZAM means- N is Naseemuddin, I-Imran Masood, ZA-Azam Khan and M-Mukhtar Ansari. Do you want governance on the lines of Naseemuddin, Imran and Azam? Or do you want the governance akin to the development model of Modi Ji and Yogi Ji?" he said.

UP polls

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, BJP had won a whopping 312 seats in the 403-member House, whereas BSP could win only 19 seats. On the other hand, the SP-Congress alliance failed to bear fruit as it could win in only 54 constituencies. While this was seen as a mandate for PM Modi as BJP had not declared any CM candidate, Gorakhpur MP Yogi Adityanath was a surprise pick for the post. Though some BJP leaders made conflicting statements over Adityanath's future as the Chief Minister, PM Modi put rest to all speculations by lauding UP's governance model during his successive visits to the state.

Meanwhile, former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav has embarked on a statewide tour as a part of his "Samajwadi Vijay Yatra" in a bid to stage a comeback in the state. Buoyed by the overwhelming public support during his election campaign, he has often predicted that SP will win 400 seats in the 2022 Assembly polls. While Akhilesh Yadav has ruled out any alliance with Congress and BSP, he has announced a tie-up with Shivpal Yadav's PSP(L), Mahan Dal, OP Rajbhar's SBSP, RLD and the Apna Dal faction of Krishna Patel.