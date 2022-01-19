In a sharp riposte to his relative Aparna Yadav switching allegiance to BJP, Akhilesh Yadav quipped that he was happy at the "expansion" of the Samajwadi ideology. The daughter-in-law of SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, Aparna Yadav unsuccessfully contested the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls from Allahabad Cantonment. Even when she was an SP member, she supported various initiatives of the BJP government such as the abrogation of Article 370 and the 'Swachh Bharat' campaign besides donating Rs.11 lakh for the construction of the Ram temple at Ayodhya.

Addressing a press briefing, SP supremo Akhilesh Yadav remarked, "First of all, I will congratulate her and give her my best wishes. Apart from this, I feel happy that the Samajwadi ideology is expanding. I hope that our ideology will reach there (BJP) and Constitution and democracy will be saved."

Moreover, he added, "Netaji (Mulayam Singh Yadav) tried a lot to convince her (not to join BJP). Commenting on whether his sister-in-law jumped ship as she was denied a ticket by SP, he revealed, "All tickets have not been distributed yet. Who will get or not get the ticket will depend on the region. the people and our internal survey report".

On this occasion, he also took a dig at Aparna Yadav's assertion that she joined BJP on the 'nationalism' plank. The SP president opined, "I have myself studied in a military school- the Dholpur Military School. Do not get confused between military schools and Sainik schools. While military schools are run by the Central government, Sainik schools are run by the state government. I have spent 7 years in military school. Even today, you will see an officer from the military school guarding our borders".

He elaborated, "My school captain was accorded the Sword of Honour and led the RDC parade. Today, he is working in a big global company in America today. He hailed from Kannauj and served as the ADC to the President, I can give you many such examples. So, BJP should not give me or Samajwadi Party a certificate of nationalism. The BJP top leadership should tell us if even one person who studied with them is in the Army?"

UP elections

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, BJP had won a whopping 312 seats in the 403-member House, whereas BSP could win only 19 seats. On the other hand, the SP-Congress alliance failed to bear fruit as it could win in only 54 constituencies. While this was seen as a mandate for PM Modi as BJP had not declared any CM candidate, Gorakhpur MP Yogi Adityanath was a surprise pick for the post. Though some BJP leaders made conflicting statements over Adityanath's future as the Chief Minister, PM Modi put rest to all speculations by lauding UP's governance model during his successive visits to the state.

For the past several months, Akhilesh Yadav has embarked on a statewide tour as a part of his "Samajwadi Vijay Yatra" in a bid to stage a comeback in the state. Buoyed by the overwhelming public support during his election campaign, he has often predicted that SP will win 400 seats in the 2022 Assembly polls. While the ex-UP CM has ruled out any alliance with Congress and BSP, he has announced a tie-up with PSP(L), Mahan Dal, OP Rajbhar's SBSP, RLD and the Apna Dal faction of Krishna Patel. The UP election will take place in 7 phases beginning February 10 whereas the results will be declared on March 10.