Akhilesh Yadav Mocks BJP's 'double-engine Govt'; UP People Want 'Yogya' Not 'Yogi' Govt

Clarifying his 'People got to Kashi in the end days' remark, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday, December 14, told Republic TV that he meant that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) term is ended and the statement was not targetted at the Prime Minister who is on a two-day visit to the city. Earlier on Monday, during an interaction with reporters in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah, the SP chief had said, "This is very good. PM can stay there not just for one month, but for two or even three months. That is a place to stay. People spend their final days in Banaras."

Akhilesh Yadav told Republic Media Network, "People are unhappy with Yogi's governance over the matters including farmers issues and unemployment."

"People of Uttar Pradesh are looking for a 'Yogya' government and not 'Yogi' government," he added.

Responding to his claims on Ram temple construction and other projects of UP, Akhilesh Yadav said that the media can publish the actual report by researching on the same.

Akhilesh Yadav resumed the “rath yatra” poll campaign today, December 14, in Jaunpur.

Akhilesh mocks BJP's 'double-engine' govt

Akhilesh Yadav accused the BJP-led government of failing to fulfil the needs of people in terms of farmers issues and employment opportunities. According to PTI, the SP chief said, "This double-engine government has completely failed. These double engines are colliding with each other.”

Referring to the Centre's promise to double farmers' income, Akhilesh Yadav said that the common man's income has halved while inflation has doubled after BJP came to power.

Akhilesh Yadav hits back at PM Modi's 'lal topi' remark

Responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ‘lal topi’ (red cap) remark, the SP leader said that the BJP cannot understand the reference of colour to emotion. According to Yadav, a person's face turns red when in anger or disappointment. Stating that human blood colour is red, he questioned as to if BJP workers' blood colour is black.

Uttar Pradesh polls

Uttar Pradesh is geared for the upcoming assembly elections in 2022. By winning 312 assembly seats, BJP won the 2017 assembly elections. For 403-member Assembly elections, BJP secured a 39.67 per cent vote share. Congress secured only seven seats while Samajwadi Party (SP) and BSP won 47 seats and 19 seats respectively.

