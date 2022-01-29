In another pre-poll promise made ahead of the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, the Samajwadi Party (SP) has promised to lend interest-free loans to farmers if voted to power. As announced by the Samajwadi Party in its message to the citizens, it claimed to take a pledge of solidarity towards supporting the farmers and further are committed towards the progress and prosperity of the farmers. Apart from providing interest-free loans, the Samajwadi Party has also promised to pay off all the sugarcane farmers within 15 days of forming their government followed by ensuring minimum support price for every crop.

This came just a day after Samajwadi Party addressed a press conference in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar on Friday where party president Akhilesh Yadav along with Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Chaudhary spoke to the reporters. Calling themselves the 'farmer's son', the Samajwadi Party chief said that they will fight till the end for the farmers and further defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party and make them run from the state.

Akhilesh Yadav also congratulated the farmers for fighting against the central government's three farm laws which he claimed to have been passed undemocratically without any consultations. Also, reiterating his party's pre-poll promises to the people of Uttar Pradesh ahead of the Assembly elections, he added that the Samajwadi Party has promised 300 units of electricity, minimum support price for crops, paying off sugarcane dues if voted to power. "We will soon start distributing laptops again", he added.

Samajwadi party pre-poll promises to farmers of Uttar Pradesh

Earlier on Monday, January 17, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav while making several promises to the farmers of Uttar Pradesh stated that his party will provide MSP for every crop followed by irrigation facilities, payment of arrears to sugarcane farmers in 15 days, interest-free loans, insurance, and pensions among others.

Apart from that, he also assured that cases lodged against farmers during the agitations will be withdrawn and the families of the farmers who died during the agitation will be compensated accordingly.

The party which has recently entered into an alliance with the Rashtriya Lok Dal has committed to stand for the welfare of the farmers in the state which is all set to go into elections in seven phases between February 10 and March 7.

Image: ANI/PTI