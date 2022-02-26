Akhilesh Yadav Raises Yogi's Pet Dog 'Gullu': 'Take Biscuits For Him Enroute To Gorakhpur'

Taunting UP CM Yogi Adityanath, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday, claimed that the UP CM has booked his flight ticket back to Gorakhpur on March 11. Yadav also reminded Adityanath to buy biscuits for 'Gullu' - the small pup who met Adityanath outside Gorakhnath temple in July. The remaining three phases of UP polls will be held on February 27, March 3 and March 7 and results will be announced on March 10.

Akhilesh Yadav: 'Take biscuits for Gullu'

"Did the three black laws go or not? Baba ji has booked his flight ticket to Gorakhpur on March 11. I want to remind the Chief Minister (Yogi) that he must carry biscuits for his Gullu. Do you know who Gullu is? He is Baba ji's loved pet," said Yadav. In July, 'Gullu' - a small black labrador pup grabbed the spotlight when he rushed to greet Yogi Adityanath outside the Gorakhnath temple. Photos of Adityanath feeding 'Gullu' biscuits went viral on social media.

Earlier in the day, Yadav's wife - Dimple Yadav along with SP's Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan rallied in Kaushambi's Sirathu for SP candidate Pallavi Patel. Touting that three 'bahus' (daughters-in-law) were appealing to voters, Yadav termed Patel as 'Sirathu's bahu', Bachchan as 'Allahabad's bahu' and herself as 'Uttar Pradesh's bahu'. Sirathu goes to polls on Sunday - 27 February - where Pallavi Patel - Apna Dal (S) Anupriya Patel's elder sister is pitted against UP Dy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya.

UP Phase-5 elections

Moving to the Ram Mandir stronghold, polling to decide the fate of 692 candidates in the fray for 61 assembly seats across 12 districts of Uttar Pradesh will take place in the fifth phase of the state assembly elections on Sunday. Around 2.24 crore voters will vote in the districts of Sultanpur, Chitrakoot, Pratapgarh, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Barabanki, Bahraich, Shravasti and Gonda - the heart of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement. Key candidates in poll fray are - Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, ministers Siddharth Nath Singh, Rajendra Singh, Raghuraj Pratap Singh, alias Raja Bhaiya, Apna Dal (K) chief Krishna Patel.

BJP is fighting polls along with allies Nishad Party and Apna Dal (S) under the leadership of CM Yogi Adityanath. On the other hand, SP has refused to ally with big parties like Congress or BSP, opting to ally with smaller parties like Mahan Dal, NCP, SBSP, RLD, PSPL and has kept his doors open for AIMIM, AAP. BSP chief Mayawati has already announced that her party will fight polls alone in UP and Uttarakhand, while allying only with Akali Dal in Punjab. Congress has aggressively campaigned under the leadership of Priyanka Gandhi in the state, eyeing its solo return.