Akhilesh Yadav Rallies In Yogi Adityanath's Turf; Says 'CM Will Lose From Gorakhpur'

Rallying in UP CM Yogi Adityanath's turf - Gorakhpur, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday night, proclaimed that SP was winning there. Repeating claims of Adityanath not being able to 'use a laptop', he again took a dig at BJP's laptop distribution scheme. Claiming that no one was happy with Adityanath's work in his constituency, he said that SP will cross 300 seats. Gorakhpur will go to polls on March 3 - sixth phase of elections.

Akhilesh exudes confidence, rallies in Yogi's turf

"People supporting Samajwadi Party in Yogi Ji's constituency, Gorakhpur. It makes it clear that no one is happy with his work. UP CM and BJP candidate Yogi Adityanath will lose here," said Yadav. Adityanath too rallied in his constituency earlier in the day, asserting that he will win handsomely in Gorakhpur.

Our CM used to say "I distributed laptops to everyone", but he does not even know how to use a laptop or a smartphone. People supporting Samajwadi Party in Yogi Ji's constituency, Gorakhpur makes it clear that no one is happy with his work: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav in Gorakhpur pic.twitter.com/XVbepj06eZ — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 27, 2022

Interestingly, SP has fielded late BJP Upendra Dutt Shukla's widow Shubhawati Shukla against Yogi Adityanath in Gorakhpur. Shubhawati has grabbed the headlines after she was seen taking blessings of Union Minister Shiv Pratap Shukla and ex-BJP MP Prakash Mani Tripathi - both of whom are rivals of Adityanath. SP seeks to split the vote, banking on anti-Thakur votes in Gorakhpur.

Adityanath also faces Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad for the Gorakhpur Urban constituency in the sixth phase of elections. Welcoming the Gorakhpur challenge, Azad has stated, "People have to decide whether they want a leader who fights for them or the CM who was rallying in Bengal when UP people were struggling for oxygen". He is scheduled to hold a rally in Gorakhpur on Monday.

Gorakhpur is the hometown of Adityanath and he had been the MP from Gorakhpur Lok Sabha seat since 1998 until he became the chief minister in 2017. Prior to Adityanath, then-CM Tribhuvan Narayan Singh contested from the district but lost in 1971. Adityanath is the 2nd CM to contest from the saffron stronghold.

BJP is fighting polls along with allies Nishad Party and Apna Dal (S) under the leadership of CM Yogi Adityanath. On the other hand, SP has refused to ally with big parties like Congress or BSP, opting to ally with smaller parties like Mahan Dal, NCP, SBSP, RLD, PSPL and has kept his doors open for AIMIM, AAP. BSP chief Mayawati has already announced that her party will fight polls alone in UP and Uttarakhand, while allying only with Akali Dal in Punjab. Congress has aggressively campaigned under the leadership of Priyanka Gandhi in the state, eyeing its solo return.