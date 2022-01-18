Akhilesh Yadav Reacts To Republic-P MARQ Opinion Poll: 'SP Will Win 3 Times More Seats'

Breaking his silence on the Republic P-Marq opinion poll, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav claimed that his party will win 3 times more seats than the projected figure in the UP elections. This survey had predicted that the BJP-led alliance shall win 252-272 seats whereas the tie-up led by SP might end up with 111-131 seats. Addressing a press briefing on Tuesday, Yadav reiterated that the SP-led alliance will emerge victorious in 400 constituencies citing that every section of society is unhappy with the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government.

Former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav remarked, "Mahan Dal is with us. Om Prakash Rajbhar is with us. Injustice is being meted out to Apna Dal's Krishna Patel from the time her party joined hands with Samajwadi Party. Cases were opened against her. Action is being taken against her trust. Why is the government scared? If the government had worked for these communities, it wouldn't have felt the need to take help from these agencies. Today, every section of society is unhappy. RLD is with us."

Opinion poll findings

The Republic- P Marq opinion poll was conducted with a sample size of 16,390 individuals in UP from January 5 to January 16 using random stratified sampling. With an error margin of 3%, the survey projected that Yogi Adityanth will create history by becoming the first UP CM to be re-elected in office after 37 years. On the other hand, BSP, Congress and other parties are likely to get 8-16, 3-9 and 0-4 seats respectively. As per the opinion poll, BJP+ is expected to garner a vote share of 41.3% as against 33.1% of SP+.

In a big boost for the current CM, Yogi Adityanath was the first choice for the top post for 41.2% of respondents, while 29.4% of respondents were in favour of Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav. As far as election issues are concerned, unemployment and farmers' protest topped the list followed by an increase in fuel prices and essential commodities, lack of widespread availably of water, bad roads and the issue of stray cattle. Rating the UP government's performance, 18% of the respondents termed it 'excellent', 38% 'good', 25% 'average' and 19% 'poor'.

UP elections

The upcoming election shall be held in 7 phases - February 10, February 14, February 20, February 23, February 27, March 3 and March 7, whereas the counting of votes shall take place on March 10. With 15,05,82,750 registered voters on the electoral rolls, the polling stations have been increased to 1,74,351. In view of the COVID-19 situation, all physical rallies and roadshows have been banned until January 15, and the polling time has been increased by 1 hour.