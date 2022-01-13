As the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly election draws closer, the former CM of Uttar Pradesh and Chief of the Samajwadi Party (SP), Akhilesh Yadav spoke to Republic Media Network during its exclusive election coverage from the state's capital, Lucknow. Yadav boarded the Republic election bus on Thursday evening. He has shed light on various aspects of the upcoming elections and also addressed some controversial matters that have been making headlines. He also spoke about how the party has been seen in a negative light in the past.

Akhilesh Yadav recalls when Mulayam Singh Yadav invited Bill Clinton for dinner

The former CM spoke about the time when his father Mulayam Singh Yadav had invited former US President Bill Clinton for dinner as he spoke about how the party has been seen in a negative light. He recalled how at that time SP's opponents spewed venom against the party and promoted against the party leadership. However, he went on to add that when the US Embassy conducted the necessary checks, they found nothing suspicious and eventually Bill Clinton attended the dinner.

Translated in English the Chief of the Samajwadi Party said -

“When Netaji invited Clinton for dinner, people wrote against us. But when the US Embassy checked, there was nothing found against us, and they came for dinner”

Yadav also spoke about the development that the Samajwadi Party can be credited for and mentioned that they did not only work in Lucknow. He also shed light on what the party has done in terms of Urban Planning and said-

“ I am glad that today the programme has started from where the work has stopped. HCL is behind, work was stopped here, now I have got a chance to travel your bus from here. BJP could not make smart city, but how to do Urban Planning should be learned from SP.”

During his interview, the Samajwadi Party supremo also spoke about the recent controversies that have been making headlines. These include his comments on Jinnah, Income Tax raids, allegations against his party on minority appeasement and many others. He also spoke about his party's ability to win the upcoming Uttar Pradesh elections.