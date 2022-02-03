Buoyant of winning the Uttar Pradesh elections, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday, claimed that 'whichever CM goes to Noida loses'. Addressing a press meet at Bulandshahr, Yadav reiterated the prevalent 'superstition' that CMs who visit Noida don't win polls. This was a reference to Yogi Adityanath's multiple visits to Noida throughout his tenure and poll campaign. The 403-seat UP assembly is up for grabs in a 7-phase election from February 10 to March 7. Results will be announced on March 10.

There is a superstition (that whichever CM visits to Noida, loses the poll). But there is another belief that whoever goes to Noida also wins the polls. I started my cycle yatra in 2011 from Noida & won. I'm there again because we've to form the Govt: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav pic.twitter.com/uSvXHi93CJ — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 3, 2022

Recently, Adityanath visited Noida and scoffed at his predecessors for avoiding the place based on superstition. Addressing a public meeting, Adityanath reiterated that Noida was important as it shared a border with Delhi, slamming politcians for prioritising politics over people's welfare. As per reports, the last CM to visit Noida was Mayawati in 2011 and she lost the subsequent elections in 2012.

"This district is of prime importance as it is close to the National Capital and there is frequent movement of people across the state borders. My predecessors used to shy away from visiting this district as their own life and position of power were more important to them. However, I am thankful that I got the opportunity to visit this district many times," said Adityanath in his recent Noida visit. Adityanath along with PM Modi visited Noida to lay foundation to the Noida International Airport in Jewar.

The Noida Jinx

As per reports, the Noida superstition caught prominence in 1988 when then-CM Veer Bahadur Singh had to step down from his post, a few days after he visited Noida. Later subsequent CMs like Mayawati, Kalyan Singh too believed that their poll loss was due to their visit to Noida - giving the corporate hub a 'unlucky' reputation. Since then, CMs like Akhilesh Yadav, Mulayam Singh Yadav, Kalyan Singh, and Rajnath Singh have avoided visiting the place, preferring to unveil projects remotely.

UP Poll campaign

BJP has announced that it will fight along with allies Nishad Party and Apna Dal (S) under the leadership of CM Yogi Adityanath. On the other hand, SP has refused to ally with big parties like Congress or BSP, opting to ally with smaller parties like Mahan Dal, NCP, SBSP, RLD, PSPL and has kept his doors open for AIMIM, AAP. BSP chief Mayawati has already announced that her party will fight polls alone in UP and Uttarakhand, while allying only with Akali Dal in Punjab. Congress has aggressively campaigned under the leadership of Priyanka Gandhi in the state, eyeing its solo return. Chandrashekhar Azad's Bhim Army has allied with 35 smaller parties to contest on all 403 seats.