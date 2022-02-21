Akhilesh Yadav Responds To BJP's Attack On Mulayam Singh Yadav; 'They Should Thank Me...'

Two days after Union Minister and BJP leader SP Singh Baghel, who is contesting against Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav from the Karhal Assembly seat in Uttar Pradesh, had said that the latter is afraid of losing as he brought his father Mulayam Singh Yadav for campaigning, the SP supremo on Monday hit back at his rival from the seat, stating that BJP should thank him for not attacking their family members while campaigning. He also responded to accusations of his party having links with a 2008 Ahmedabad blasts convicts' father, saying that the saffron party also has links with fugitive businessmen.

Speaking to ANI in Raebareli, Akhilesh Yadav said, "BJP is a confused party. They have a problem if Neta Ji (Mulayam Singh Yadav) comes close or goes far. BJP should thank me for not saying anything about their families, I do not utter a word, as this poll is for unemployment, inflation, etc."

Responding to accusations of his party having links with a 2008 Ahmedabad blasts convicts' father, he added, "The industrialists who eloped after looting banks are also linked with someone, the whole country knows. I saw a BJP MP meeting one such industrialist with such gratitude, it felt as if he was touching the feet of Pakistan's PM."

SP Baghel says Akhilesh is scared of Defeat

On February 19, SP Singh Baghel slammed the Samajwadi Party chief for bringing his father Mulayam Singh Yadav to campaign, stating that Akhilesh is afraid to lose the Karhal Assembly seat.

Speaking to ANI, Baghel had stated, "Mulayam Singh Yadav didn't come here on his own but was forced to campaign. He should have campaigned in the weak constituencies. Usually, the child is the parent's support in his old age but Akhilesh is the first child who is asking an ailing father for help to avoid loss in Karhal."

"Akhilesh is the captain of a sinking ship, seeking help of the former captain. Akhilesh himself picked the seat of Karhal and is headed for a loss, which explains why the whole Yadav family came for the campaigning. Netaji (Mulayam Singh) never took Akhilesh's name and didn't ask for a vote. He could have spoken against me but he didn't. He could have attacked his own disciple but he refrained as it is a sign that Mulayam still loves me," Baghel added.

On Thursday, Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav sought votes for his son Akhilesh Yadav, promising that his party will fulfil the aspirations of the people. Mulayam Singh Yadav said that the people want the problems of poverty and unemployment to be resolved, and his party's policies are very clear on these issues. He appealed to the people to ensure the victory of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav.

UP Assembly Elections 2022

The first phase was held on February 10 and the voter turnout was recorded at 62.4% whereas the second phase was held on February 14, which saw a voter turnout of 61%. The third phase was held on February 20, with a voter turnout of 61.09%. The remaining phases will take place on February 23, February 27, March 3 and March 7. The votes will be counted on March 10.

