A day after Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav met his uncle Shivpal Yadav and held discussions on forging an alliance with Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia), the SP supremo spoke exclusively to Republic Media Network and explained his intention behind the patch up.

Speaking to Republic, Akhilesh stated, "I want to say that SP should bring the local parties together, and today his (Shivpal Yadav) party is also with us. In the future both the parties will contest election together. UP has chosen SP as an opposition. Yesterday's decision will help the opposition to become more strong (on meet with Shivpal Yadav). I believe that parties will help SP and SP will help them so that we together can remove BJP."

'SP supports the new the legal age of marriage for women': Akhilesh Yadav

Meanwhile, Akhilesh also reacted to the change in the legal marriage age and said, "SP has always been on the path of progressive thoughts. When laptops were distributed, girls received the most number of laptops.SP always has progressive thoughts. If other parties want the legal age of marriage to be 21 then SP is in support of it."

Akhilesh Yadav patches up with uncle Shivpal ahead of UP Polls

Ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday met his uncle Shivpal Yadav and held discussions on forging an alliance with Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia). Sharing a picture of Shivpal and him on Twitter, he said, "The policy of taking regional parties along with it is continuously strengthening the SP and leading the SP and other allies to a historic victory."

Akhilesh Yadav had also announced that his party is ready to tie up with PSPL. "It has been the endeavour of the Samajwadi Party to stitch an alliance with smaller parties. Naturally, we are going to forge an alliance with the party of an uncle (Shivpal Singh Yadav) as well. SP will give him full respect," he had said.

प्रसपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष जी से मुलाक़ात हुई और गठबंधन की बात तय हुई।



क्षेत्रीय दलों को साथ लेने की नीति सपा को निरंतर मजबूत कर रही है और सपा और अन्य सहयोगियों को ऐतिहासिक जीत की ओर ले जा रही है। #बाइस_में_बाइसिकल pic.twitter.com/x3k5wWX09A — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) December 16, 2021

Akhilesh Yadav and Shivpal Yadav had a fallout in 2017. Shivpal, allegedly unhappy with his declining status in the SP, left the party and formed the PSPL in 2018. Shivpal had also fought the 2019 Lok Saha elections against the Samajwadi party candidate from Firozabad. However, the BJP candidate emerged victorious in the seat.

