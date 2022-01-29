Akhilesh Yadav Says 'BJP Insulted Farmers'; Asserts RLD Will Always Be Alongside SP

Taking swipe at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav questioned why did saffron party withdraw farm laws even after claiming that they were beneficial for farmers. He said that the BJP has insulted the farms and did not double their income, adding that if his party comes to power it will bring Urban Employment Guarantee Act.

Addressing the SP-RLD joint presser in Ghaziabad, Akhilesh said, "BJP should tell the public that how were those three agriculture laws were beneficial for them and now when they've withdrawn it, then they should say how they were not beneficial for them. BJP insulted farmers, did not double their income."

The former Chief Minister said that if SP is voted to power, then it will start the Samajwadi canteen where one will get nutritious food for Rs 10. "We'll also start General stores where ration and other necessary things will be provided on subsidized rates; will also bring Urban Employment Guarantee Act," he added.

Akhilesh reacts to Amit Shah's remark on Jayant Chaudhary

On Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remark that if in case SP government is formed then Azam Khan will sit and RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary will be out, Akhilesh Said, "Why is he scared, Jayant Chaudhary will always be at our side."

Reacting to eminent poet Munawwar Rana's remarks that he will relocate from Uttar Pradesh if the Yogi government comes to power, Samajwadi Party chief said, "This time, BJP government will relocate."

"There are 82 people in the BJP's list that have criminal cases against them. How many cases are registered against Chief Minister and his deputy," he asked.

UP elections 2022

The Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh will be held in the seven phases- February 10, 14, 20, 23, and 27, and March 3 and 7, respectively. The counting of votes and declaration of results will take place on March 10. In 2017 state polls, BJP had won enormous 312 seats in the 403-member House, while SP-Congress bagged 54 seats. The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) managed to get 19 seats.