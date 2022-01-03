Akhilesh Yadav Says BJP Rolled Back Farm Laws To Retrieve Farmers' Trust Ahead Of UP Polls

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday, January 3, attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for failing to double the income of farmers. According to Yadav, the BJP-led Central government decided to repeal the three farm laws under the pressure of the upcoming Uttar Pradesh elections.

Speaking at a press conference in Lucknow, the SP chief said, "The farm laws would have ruined the lives of farmers but this was considered when the BJP had to face people for votes in Uttar Pradesh."

Akhilesh Yadav mentioned that the day the SP began their election campaign from Ghazipur and reached Lucknow, the BJP was blown away and so they decided to withdraw all the three black laws.

On November 30, Parliament passed the bill to repeal the three contentious agricultural laws, with the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha giving their approval in quick succession on the first day of the Winter session.

Akhilesh Yadav on raids

Responding to the raids conducted on several perfume manufacturers linked to the Samajwadi Party, former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav said, "The business of perfume connects us, so BJP is engaged in breaking it."

The SP chief added that the Jain community is a minority and the people of that community are associated with the perfume business on a large scale. And therefore the minority community has come under the scanner of BJP.

Speaking of SP holding links to the perfume manufacturers, Yadav stated, "The day when a businessman from Kanpur was raided for the first time, the journalists were informed that they must be associated with the Samajwadi Party. And he followed the instructions and preached."

Multiple locations linked to perfume traders and some others in Uttar Pradesh were raided by the Income Tax department on December 31 as part of a tax evasion investigation. Officials stated that the raids were conducted at various sites including Kanpur, Kannauj, the national capital region, and a few other places.

Akhilesh Yadav had recently launched a perfume called "Samajwadi Ittra" prepared by Jain in the run-up to the 2022 assembly polls.

