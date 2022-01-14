Taking a jibe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said that the BJP has already lost the game in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the Assembly elections. Yadav who was speaking at a mega induction event in Lucknow on Friday also welcomed former BJP Ministers Swami Prasad Maurya and Dharam Singh Saini who joined the Samajwadi Party at the event, days after quitting the BJP.

Referring to SP Maurya's statement at the SP's virtual rally, Akhilesh Yadav said that the party is moving forward with all the people and will soon emerge victorious in the UP elections as the BJP government has already started falling down. Further hitting out on the BJP's claim of acquiring the support of the majority in the state, he said that around 80% of the people are already standing with Samajwadi Party and the rest will soon go against them after hearing SP Maurya.

"I gave the number of 400 and now it seems that is coming true. However, those who were claiming to win 3/4th seats in the UP elections will now end with 3 or 4 seats...It is the time to sweep away the Bharatiya Janata Party and no one can stop that", Akhilesh Yadav said.

Further quipping at Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the SP chief added, "He was supposed to leave Uttar Pradesh on March 11, but he has already left for Gorakhpur after coming to know of our arrival here in Lucknow."

SP Maurya, Dharam Singh Saini, and other BJP leaders join Samajwadi Party

On Friday, former Cabinet minister Swami Prasad Maurya, state minister Dharam Singh Saini along with five BJP MLAs joined the Samajwadi Party in presence of party chief Akhilesh Yadav and other senior ministers. Their induction into the party cames just a month before the UP elections.

The five BJP MLAs who got induced on Friday include Bhagwati Sagar, Roshanlal Verma, Vinay Shakya, Brijesh Prajapati, and Mukesh Verma.

Maurya who recently resigned from the ruling party also proclaimed the defeat of BJP in Uttar Pradesh as he joins SP. “BJP leaders didn’t have the time to talk to us but are now having sleepless nights,” he said. Further claiming that the ruling government deceived the poor and backward section for power, he said that the end of BJP has been written.

(Image: @SamajwadiParty/Twitter)