Akhilesh Yadav Says 'Petrol Will Cross Rs 200 If BJP Wins'; CM Yogi Offers Free Cylinders

As Uttar Pradesh completes four phases of elections, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday, claimed that price of petrol will cross Rs 200, if BJP wins. Dismissing BJP's distribution of free cylinders, he cited how costly a cylinder was now. The seven-phase elections for the 170-seat UP Assembly are currently underway, with results to be announced on March 10.

Akhilesh Yadav: 'Petrol price to cross Rs.200'

Price of petrol will cross Rs 200 if BJP comes to power... What was the cost of LPG cylinders when they distributed it to the poor, and see much does it cost now? Yogi Ji never distributed laptops because he doesn't know how to operate them: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav in Gonda, UP pic.twitter.com/462IuYiiPV — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 23, 2022

On the other hand, at a rally in Amethi, CM Yogi Adityanath promised free LPG cylinders to PM Ujwala Yojana beneficiaries on Holi and Diwali. He also announced that women above 60 years can avail free travel in state govt buses. Adityanath addressed rallies in Rae Bareli, Pratapgarh, Sultanpur, Baribanki and Amethi on Wednesday.

"Every beneficiary of the Ujwala scheme will get a free cylinder on Holi and Diwali. After March 10, when we will be re-elected, no woman above 60 years will have to purchase a ticket in state buses. Moreover, we will work towards reducing the bill of farmers' tubewell pumps to zero," announced Adityanath.

As of Thursday, petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged across the country. In Mumbai, petrol prices stood at Rs 109.98/lt, while petrol in Delhi costs Rs 95.41/lt - after the state govt's cut on Value Added Taxes. Diesel prices stood at Rs 101.56/lt in both states. Most Opposition leaders have predicted that the Centre will raise fuel prices after elections in 5 states are completed.

UP Phase-4 elections

Touted as a direct battle between the alliances led by BJP and the Samajwadi Party, 59 seats went to polls in the 4th phase of the UP elections on Wednesday, February 23. 624 candidates were in the fray for these constituencies spread over 9 districts- Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Hardoi, Lucknow, Pilibhit, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Fatehpur and Banda. In the 2017 polls, BJP won 51 of these seats whereas SP and BSP secured 4 and 3 seats respectively. Apart from this, the saffron party's ally Apna Dal (S) won 1 seat. The voter turnout stood at 57.45% as of 5 PM.

BJP is fighting polls along with allies Nishad Party and Apna Dal (S) under the leadership of CM Yogi Adityanath. On the other hand, SP has refused to ally with big parties like Congress or BSP, opting to ally with smaller parties like Mahan Dal, NCP, SBSP, RLD, PSPL and has kept his doors open for AIMIM, AAP. BSP chief Mayawati has already announced that her party will fight polls alone in UP and Uttarakhand, while allying only with Akali Dal in Punjab. Congress has aggressively campaigned under the leadership of Priyanka Gandhi in the state, eyeing its solo return.