Akhilesh Yadav Says 'Yogi Misunderstood 80:20 Concept; All 100% With SP-RLD Alliance'

As Uttar Pradesh entered its third phase for assembly elections, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav took a swipe at Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, saying that he misunderstood the "80:20" concept. Presenting his take on the ratio, Akhilesh said 80% of people of UP are with the SP-led alliance while 20% are unhappy with the BJP. Meaning the entire 100% public of UP is with the Samajwadi Party.

"Baba CM did not understand the 80:20 concept. He claims that 80% is with the BJP and 20% with us. But the fact is, 80% public is with the SP-led alliance while the remaining 20% is unhappy with him. Meaning the entire 100% population supports us," said Akhilesh, targeting CM Yogi.

The SP chief claimed that the people of UP want to change the BJP government as it makes false promises like doubling farmers' income, building missiles and tanks, or expressways. "When Yogi went to Jhansi after becoming CM, he promised to connect Jhansi with Delhi. But no such expressway was built over the five years. The Prime Minister inaugurated the same expressway built by the SP when he came to visit UP."

Who will fix the responsibility of a woman constable's murder? akss Akhilesh

Targetting the Yogi Adityanath-led government over law and order in UP, Akhilesh said women are most unsafe in the state. He cited the incident where a woman constable was kidnapped and found dead in the drain after days.

"A businessman's son was kidnapped in Agra and killed after his father failed to pay the ransom of Rs 25 lakhs. Was the UP CM sleeping? Will he be able to fix responsibility and punish the culprit? He could not even join the expressway in Gorakhpur. Baba CM does not want to do or see any good," he said.

Akhilesh Yadav claimed that by the end of Phase 4 of UP elections, the Samajwadi Party will have completed the double century. The SP-RLD has already crossed a century in the first two phases, he said.

UP elections Phase 3

Polling is being held today in 59 assembly seats spread across 16 districts of Uttar Pradesh. This is the third phase of the Assembly polls in the state, where elections are to be held in seven rounds. As many as 627 candidates are in the fray in this phase, in which over 2.15 crore people are eligible to vote.

Fates of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, contesting from Karhal and his challenger and BJP candidate Union minister SP Singh Baghel will be sealed today. The results of these elections will be declared on March 10.