Retorting to UP CM Yogi Adityanath, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday, scoffed at the decision to rename his constituency 'Azamgarh' to 'Aryamgarh'. Speaking to Republic TV, he claimed that development will not happen by changing places' names. The 403-seat UP assembly where Yogi rules with an iron-clad majority of 314 seats, is up for grabs in February 2022.

Akhilesh: 'Changing names won't lead to devpt'

"Azamgarh people have always been with Samajwadi Party. By changing names, development does not happen. Their (BJP) development is to change names and change colours. People know who has developed Azamgarh. We will win with around 400 seats," said Akhilesh Yadav.

Yogi drops hint on Azamgarh

On Saturday, CM Yogi Adityanath hinted at changing the name of Azamgarh to Aryamgarh. While laying the foundation stone of a state university in Azamgarh, Yogi Adityanath said that the educational institute will truly turn district into Aryamgarh. Adityanath has already renamed Allahabad to Prayagraj and Faizabad to Ayodhya, while Azamgarh, Sultanpur, Mirzapur, Aligarh, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Ghazipur and Bastipur are on the list for a name change.

"The university, the foundation stone of which I laid today, will turn Azamgarh to Aryamgarh, and there should be no doubt about it," said Adityanath. Home Minister Amit Shah, who was also present at the event, touted that BJP's 2022 performance will reflect in PM Modi's re-election in 2024. Heralding Yogi Adityanath's regime he said that the state had become a “riot-free state”, asking if there are any more mafia elements seen now in the state.

UP poll campaign

With BJP fighting under the leadership of incumbent CM Yogi Adityanath, several fronts have cropped up to challenge the ruling BJP. SP chief Akhilesh Singh Yadav has stated that SP will only ally with smaller political parties for the 2022 Assembly polls, holding talks with Mahan Dal, NCP, SBSP. Mayawati has already announced that her party will fight polls alone in UP and Uttarakhand, while allying only with Akali Dal in Punjab. Congress has aggressively campaigned under the leadership of Priyanka Gandhi in the state, eyeing its solo return.

Parties like AAP, Shiv Sena, Azad Samaj Party and JDU have announced that they will be contesting for the UP polls. While AIMIM and Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party were eyeing an alliance with Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj, its chief Om Prakash Rajbhar has announced his support for the Samajwadi Party. Both BJP and SP have vowed to win over 400 seats.