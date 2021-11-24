In a massive development on Wednesday, met SP chief Akhilesh Yadav met AAP's UP in-charge Sanjay Singh leading to the speculation that the SP-AAP alliance is on the cards. As per sources, they met for about an hour at the Janeshwar Mishra Trust office in Lucknow where a discussion was held on seat-sharing and other possibilities for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh election. Meanwhile, sources told Republic TV that Yadav also held talks with Mahan Dal president Keshav Dev Maurya and Union Minister Anupriya Patel's mother Krishna Patel who leads her own faction of Apna Dal.

Without explicitly ruling out an alliance with Samajwadi Party, AAP MP Sanjay Singh told Republic TV, "Today, the most important aspect of today's discussion was on how to help UP get rid of BJP's misgovernance. We had a discussion on a common agenda pertaining to this. We talked about problems pertaining to law and order, farmers and unemployment and electricity".

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, SP spokesperson Abbas Haider remarked, "All like-minded parties are coming together with Samajwadi Party. The public of Uttar Pradesh knows well that only Samajwadi Party is going to defeat BJP. I would rather say that it will be a clean sweep in the 2022 election". He added, "We are moving forward with the issues of the people of Uttar Pradesh. The people of Uttar Pradesh are tired of the divisive politics of BJP. They want development, employment. Akhilesh Yadav has always delivered what he has promised in the past."

Commenting on whether RLD, AAP and AIMIM will agree on Akhilesh Yadav as the leader of the opposition alliance, Haider revealed, "We are not in a formal alliance with any of these parties. But we are having talks with RLD and very soon there will be an alliance between RLD and Samajwadi Party. AAP is also having talks with Samajwadi Party. I am not sure about other parties. Akhilesh Yadav is the leader of the alliance in 2022."

SP's thrust on UP polls

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election, BJP had won a whopping 312 seats in the 403-member House, whereas BSP could win only 19 seats. On the other hand, the SP-Congress alliance failed to bear fruit as it could win in only 54 constituencies. While Akhilesh Yadav has ruled out any alliance with Congress and BSP for the 2022 UP polls, he has hinted at allying with his uncle Shivpal Yadav.

So far, SP has announced a tie-up with Mahan Dal and Om Prakash Rajbhar's Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party. Amid speculation over Jayant Chaudhary's meeting with Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday, sources told Republic TV that Rashtriya Lok Dal is likely to be allocated 30-35 seats for the 2022 UP polls. On Wednesday, Krishna Patel has announced that her party will forge an alliance with SP. Until now, neither Yadav nor UP CM Yogi Adityanath has taken a call on contesting the Assembly election.