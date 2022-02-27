Former Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav while rallying for his party candidates in Fazilnagar ahead of phase 6 of Uttar Pradesh continued taunting the ruling party in his style. The SP leader praised the ex-BJP minister who recently switched his alliance and joined SP from BJP Swami Prasad Maurya. Praising him Akhilesh said that he was waiting for the Other Backward Caste (OBC) leader to join his cycle party "since 2011". The SP chief further that UP wouldn't have to witness 5 years of bad governance and the state would be "forward today" if the former had joined SP a few years ago.

"They (BJP) are perturbed. They can't seem to remember the day when Swami Prasad Maurya joined us. "Had he joined us in 2017, UP would've been progressive today," Akhilesh Yadav

Maurya before joining SP accused BJP of not working for the OBC and the Dalits in the state. Swami Prasad has a long history of switching parties, before joining BJP in 2016 before they came into power in 2017 the OBC leader was affiliated with Mayawati's party Bahujan Samaja Aghadi (BSP). Before leaving Mayawati's side, he alleged her of promoting Dynastic politics and running a "money for ticket" syndicate within the BSP. The BSP supremo had denied all the allegations.

Swami Prasad Maurya is a five-time Member of the Legislative assembly and also served as a minister of Labour, Employment, Coordination under Yogi's incumbent government. Maurya has also experience of being the leader of the house during 2002-03 and Leader of Opposition during 2012-2016 in the 403 seats legislative assembly. Swami Prasad Maurya's daughter Sanghmitra Maurya is currently a Member of Parliament in the lower house -- Lok Sabha on BJP's ticket from Budaun since 2019.

Uttar Pradesh elections

Elections for the fifth phase went ahead in districts -- Ayodhya, Sultanpur, Chitrakoot, Pratapgarh, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Barabaki, Bahraich, Shrawasti, Gonda, Amethi, and Raebareli. The voter turnout till 5 PM was recorded to be 53.98% in phase 5 of the UP election.

Voting for the remaining phases will take place on March 3 and March 7. The results will be declared on March 10 along with four other states - Punjab, Manipur, Uttarakhand and Goa.