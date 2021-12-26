Akhilesh Yadav Slams Amit Shah Over 3 Ps Jibe, Calls BJP 'pakhand, Pratadna, Praanghatak'

Reacting to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's 3 Ps jibe on the Samajwadi Party (SP), former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and SP president, Akhilesh Yadav, on Sunday, said that the three Ps in Bharatiya Janata party's rule are "pakhand, pratadna aur praanghatak (Hypocrisy, torture and lethality)."

Addressing the public rally of 'Jan Vishwas Yatra' at UP's Orai, Amit Shah called SP and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) sexiest parties and said that under the Samajwadi Party government were "3 Ps: Parivarwaad, Pakshpaath and Palayan (Nepotism, favouritism, migration)."

He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the politics of 3Ps have ended and the politics of development has started. "Akhilesh Babu is very angry right now because Modi government ended the triple talaq. Akhilesh Babu is protesting?" Shah had added.

Shah takes on Akhilesh Yadav’s 'Bua-Babua' development model

Slamming the Opposition, the Union Minister said that the past governments of "Bua-Babua" in Uttar Pradesh could not bring development, labelling them 'casteist' and 'family' parties.

"Bua and Babua ran the governments in Uttar Pradesh. Did they bring any development? These are casteist parties and family parties. There were 700 riots during Akhilesh Yadav's five-year rule. Earlier, the law and order situation was so bad that people were afraid of sending their daughters to schools and colleges," he said.

The Union Minister said that the Yogi government has waived loans of 86 lakh farms, restarted the Ken Betwa river project, constructed five expressways in five years. "There were only 12 medical colleges in 70 years, but in the last five years, we have constructed 30 medical colleges. Earlier, there were 1,900 seats, now it's 3,800," he added.

Uttar Pradesh is slated to go into the polls early next year. In the 2017 polls, the BJP had bagged 312 seats in the 403-member House while SP bagged 47 seats, BSP won 19 and Congress seven. The remaining seats were bagged by candidates of other parties.