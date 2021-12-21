Akhilesh Yadav Slams BJP For 'cheating' Public; Says SP Will Win All Seats In Mainpuri

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav, who is currently campaigning for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections in Mainpuri has now attacked the ruling BJP government. The SP chief, while speaking in a press conference on Tuesday, said that the BJP government has cheated the people of UP for the past five years. Slamming the government, Yadav also claimed that there has been a significant rise in crime against women in the state.

Speaking to Republic TV from Mainpuri, Akhilesh Yadav said that the BJP government will now stop using coconuts for the inauguration of roads as their roads are being built weak. “Now if the road is inaugurated, it will not be with coconut but it will be with tomato. Because the coconut will not break under the Bharatiya Janata Party government, the road will break,” the SP chief said in Mainpuri. He further slammed the government and said that they have been ‘cheating’ the people for the past five years.

WATCH | Uttar Pradesh polls: SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav addresses a news conference from Mainpuri



“Health department stalled, education department stalled. The people of Mainpuri will have a revolution, there will be a change in 22. All the seats in Mainpuri will be in favour of Samajwadi Party,” Yadav claimed. Meanwhile, he also claimed that there has been an increase in the number of cases against women in the state, which the state government was overlooking. “The National Human Rights report says that 46% of fake cases have been reported. Most women are being harassed somewhere, so it is UP. If atrocities and crimes are being committed on the highest number of scheduled casts in the country, then it is happening in UP,” the SP chief said.

Akhilesh Yadav confirms meet between Mulayam Yadav and Mohan Bhagwat

Meanwhile, a war of words has erupted on Tuesday between UP Congress and Samajwadi party over a 'meeting' between SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. Breaking his silence on the meet, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav slammed Congress for misconstruing the discussion. He speculated that his father may have told Bhagwat that Yogi Adityanath will lose the upcoming UP elections.

Speaking to Republic TV while touring Mainpuri, he said, "Congress is seeing things in a bizarre way. What do they know about the talks at the sofa? Netaji (Mulayam) may have said 'Babaji is going from UP' (to Bhagwat)". SP also shared a photo of NCP leaders - Sharad Pawar and Supriya Sule interacting with Yadav at the same event. In response, UP Congress touted the fact the SP had accepted meeting RSS chief Bhagwat, ahead of the UP polls. The 403-seat UP assembly where Yogi rules with an iron-clad majority of 314 seats, is up for grabs in February 2022.

