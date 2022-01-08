Ahead of Uttar Pradesh election 2022, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, earlier on Saturday, slammed the BJP IT cell for allegedly posting his picture on social media with the claim that the Kanpur perfume trader Piyush Jain, who was recently raided by the Income Tax Department, was present with Yadav during a tour to France. The SP chief said that the legal cell of his party will lodge an FIR against the BJP IT cell in-charge Amit Malviya for indulging in "false propaganda".

While addressing a party press conference, Akhilesh stated, "They have shared my picture of France saying that the ittar (perfume) trader arrested in Kanpur is standing along with me. The legal cell of the SP will definitely lodge an FIR against him."

While showing the alleged picture, he added, "The in-charge of the BJP IT cell is spreading lies for money by taking support from the government of India and the Uttar Pradesh government. I will ask my digital team to also use his picture and tell the people that he is the biggest liar."

Meanwhile, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav also said that if the Election Commission asks about holding a virtual rally, ''then we will demand that the commission should help us in providing a digital platform, adding that it depends on the possibility of the Election Commission ordering a virtual rally.''

Akhilesh Yadav promises laptops to students

Former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav also stated that after the formation of their government in 2022, if voted to power, they will distribute laptops to the youth. He asked the youths protesting about teacher recruitment to return to their homes, work at the booth and defeat the BJP, and if SP comes to power, justice will be done.

Reacting to unveiling of the statue of Lord Parashuram a few days ago, the SP chief said that Lord Parashuram belongs to everyone and does not belong to any one political party. He also assured of improving the education system in the state and said that SP government will start several schemes so that the poor children can also go abroad for good education.

UP Polls 2022

All eyes are set on the UP Polls 2022 as the state has the largest number of assembly constituencies (403). The Election Commission on January 8 listed out the schedule for the upcoming polls in Uttar Pradesh and announced that they will conduct polls in seven phases. Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sushil Chandra said that the polls for the 403-member legislative assembly will be held in seven phases from February 10 to March 7. Results will be declared on March 10.

Image: Twitter/@samajwadiparty