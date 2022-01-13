Akhilesh Yadav Hops On To The Republic Bharat Bus For Huge Interview Before UP Elections

As the dates of the Uttar Pradesh assembly election 2022 get closer, former Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party (SP) supremo Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday spoke to Republic Media Network in a super exclusive election coverage from the capital city, Lucknow. Before boarding the Republic election bus, Akhilesh said that he was happy that the interview is being conducted at a place where the development work was allegedly stopped after SP was thrown out of power. He also stated that it was his party that started urban planning in the state.

'Will get a chance to express my views through your channel' : Akhilesh Yadav

Speaking exclusively to Republic, Akhilesh stated, "I am glad that today the programme has started from where the work has stopped. HCL is behind, work was stopped here, now I have got a chance to travel your bus from here. BJP could not make smart city, but how to do Urban Planning should be learned from SP. As we cannot conduct rallies due to new EC rules, I am glad that through your channel I can show the work done by SP in Uttar Pradesh. Will get a chance to express my views through the bus travel."

After his introductory reaction, the SP chief had an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network in our special election bus journey, responding to several political controversies like his comments on Jinnah, allegations against his party on minority appeasement, Income Tax raids, and more. He also slammed the BJP, stating that no development work has been done in the state by the ruling saffron party.

UP Polls 2022

This comes on a day when the Bharatiya Janata Party finalised candidates for 172 seats in the state including the constituencies where Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya will be contesting. Sources of Republic Media Network had confirmed on Wednesday that CM Yogi Adityanath will contest the 2022 assembly elections from Ayodhya. Meanwhile, Akhilesh Yadav has embarked on a statewide tour as a part of his "Samajwadi Vijay Yatra" in a bid to stage a comeback in the state.