Akhilesh Yadav Takes 'Anna Sankalp' To Defeat BJP In UP Polls; Announces Sops For Farmers

Taking the 'Anna Sankalp' (pledge), Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav urged the people to defeat BJP in the UP elections over its atrocities on farmers. Flanked by farmer leader Tejinder Singh Virk who was severely injured in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, Yadav announced a series of sops for farmers including Minimum Support Price for every crop, interest-free loans, free power for irrigation, life insurance and pension. Addressing a press briefing, he stated that further details regarding the roadmap for the agricultural sector will be outlined in the SP manifesto.

Reading out the pledge, Akhilesh Yadav said, "Samajwadi Party and I take the pledge that we will defeat and remove BJP who perpetrated injustice and atrocities on farmers. It is our appeal that farmers should defeat BJP and remove it from power. Besides this, we will urge people to connect with this Anna Sankalp and take forward this initiative."

"In our manifesto, we will include that MSP will be given for all crops and the sugarcane growers will be ensured a price for their produce within 15 days. For this purpose, we will create farmers revolving fund so that the payment to farmers does not stop. We will include the free electricity up to 300 units in the manifesto. Farmers will be given free electricity for irrigation, interest-free loans, life insurance and pension," the former UP CM added.

SP's thrust on UP elections

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, BJP had won a whopping 312 seats in the 403-member House, whereas BSP could win only 19 seats. On the other hand, the SP-Congress alliance failed to bear fruit as it could win in only 54 constituencies. While this was seen as a mandate for PM Modi as BJP had not declared any CM candidate, Gorakhpur MP Yogi Adityanath was a surprise pick for the post. Though some BJP leaders made conflicting statements over Adityanath's future as the Chief Minister, PM Modi put rest to all speculations by lauding UP's governance model during his successive visits to the state.

For the past several months, Akhilesh Yadav has embarked on a statewide tour as a part of his "Samajwadi Vijay Yatra" in a bid to stage a comeback in the state. Buoyed by the overwhelming public support during his election campaign, he has often predicted that SP will win 400 seats in the 2022 Assembly polls. While the ex-UP CM has ruled out any alliance with Congress and BSP, he has announced a tie-up with PSP(L), Mahan Dal, OP Rajbhar's SBSP, RLD and the Apna Dal faction of Krishna Patel. The UP election will take place in 7 phases beginning February 10 whereas the results will be declared on March 10.