Taking credit for the rollback of farm laws, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav contended that BJP was rattled by the support for his party in Uttar Pradesh. He was referring to the overwhelming public response to the fourth leg of his 'Samajwadi Vijay Yatra' which covered the entire stretch of the newly inaugurated Purvanchal Expressway. Speaking to the media on Friday, Yadav asserted that the Centre decided to repeal the agrarian laws owing to electoral considerations. He also called for the ouster of MoS Home Ajay Mishra's son whose son is under arrest for his involvement in the Lakhimpur violence.

Former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav remarked, "I want to thank all farmers of the country. Today, the three farm laws have been repealed owing to their struggle and their continuous agitation against the farm laws. The rollback of farm laws is the defeat of arrogance. This is the victory of farmers and democracy. People will not forgive them. They will sweep them away. A fake apology won't work in front of the deaths of hundreds of farmers. Those persons who have apologised to forever take retirement from politics. They feel that they will return (to power) by issuing a fake apology."

"It is the responsibility of the government that the accused Minister is still in the Union Cabinet. And I can say that the support garnered by SP and the manner in which the people of Purvanchal including farmers hit the streets, it shook not just Lucknow but also Delhi. Remember a decision (demonetisation) was taken before the election. Has the economy improved due to it? That decision was wrong too," he added. Yadav also exhorted the Centre to pass a law guaranteeing a Minimum Support Price for farmers.

Centre relents amid opposition to farm laws

Earlier in the day, PM Modi announced that the Centre will officially repeal the three farm laws in the upcoming Winter session of Parliament. Addressing the nation on the occasion of Gurpurab, he appealed to the protesting farmers to return back to their homes. Lamenting that the Centre could not convince farmers, he also revealed that a committee comprising the representatives of the Union and state governments, farmers, scientists and economists will be formed to make the MSP more efficient. On this occasion, he also thanked farmers who supported the agrarian laws.

His announcement assumes significance as the Samyukta Kisan Morcha had declared that 500 farmers will participate in a tractor march to the Parliament daily during the Winter session. The SKM is an umbrella body of several farm organizations protesting at the Delhi borders seeking the repeal of the three agrarian laws passed by Parliament. It is pertinent to note that the Supreme Court had already stayed the implementation of the farm laws in January earlier this year.