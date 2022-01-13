Akhilesh Yadav is likely to meet Azad Samaj Party chief Chandrashekhar Azad on Thursday amid SP's push to form a formidable alliance for the UP elections. As per sources, the alliance talks between the two parties are in the final stage. Advocating the rights of Dalits, other backward classes and minorities, the Azad Samaj Party is being projected as a viable alternative to Mayawati-led BSP.

Earlier on August 27, AIMIM supremo Asaduddin Owaisi and his then ally Om Prakash Rajbhar met Azad at a hotel in Lucknow urging him to join "Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha". However, this alliance proved a non-starter after Rajbhar joined forces with SP. As of now, the Azad Samaj Party president is yet to reveal his bent of mind. A day earlier, all the alliance partners of SP met at the latter's Janeshwar Mishra Trust office in Lucknow to discuss poll preparations.

SP's thrust on UP elections

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, BJP had won a whopping 312 seats in the 403-member House, whereas BSP could win only 19 seats. On the other hand, the SP-Congress alliance failed to bear fruit as it could win in only 54 constituencies. While this was seen as a mandate for PM Modi as BJP had not declared any CM candidate, the then Gorakhpur MP Yogi Adityanath was a surprise pick for the post. Though some BJP leaders made conflicting statements over Adityanath's future as the Chief Minister, PM Modi put rest to all speculations by lauding UP's governance model during his successive visits to the state.

Former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav has embarked on a statewide tour as a part of his "Samajwadi Vijay Yatra" in a bid to stage a comeback in the state. Buoyed by the overwhelming public support during his election campaign, he has often predicted that SP will win 400 seats in the 2022 Assembly polls. While Akhilesh Yadav has ruled out any alliance with Congress and BSP, he has announced a tie-up with PSP(L), Mahan Dal, OP Rajbhar's SBSP, RLD and the Apna Dal faction of Krishna Patel. The UP election will take place in 7 phases beginning February 10 whereas the results will be declared on March 10.