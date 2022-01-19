Taking the poll plunge, Samajwadi party chief and ex-CM Akhilesh Yadav is set to contest the upcoming Uttar Pradesh polls, report ANI sources on Wednesday. Yadav - who is currently the Azamgarh MP - had previously refused to contest UP polls. Sources state that Yadav may contest polls from Azamgarh's Gopalpur constituency. Yadav's biggest rival and UP CM Yogi Adityanath will contest polls from his home constituency - Gorakhpur.

Akhilesh to contest polls

Samajwadi Party Chief and MP from Azamgarh (UP) Akhilesh Yadav will contest Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022, says party source to ANI



(File pic) pic.twitter.com/aFqNG9UpnO — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 19, 2022

His decision comes mere days after BJP fielded Adityanath from Gorakhpur - making him the 2nd CM to contest from the saffron stronghold. Gorakhpur is the hometown of Adityanath and he had been the MP from Gorakhpur Lok Sabha seat since 1998 until he became the chief minister in 2017. Prior to Adityanath, then-CM Tribhuvan Narayan Singh contested from the district but lost in 1971. Earlier there were rumours that the incumbent CM may contest from Ayodhya in the wake of the Ram Temple construction or Mathura amid the revival of the Krishna Janmabhoomi demands.