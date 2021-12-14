Akhilesh Yadav Trains Guns At UP CM; Claims 'Yogi Didn't Take Ganga Dip As It Is Polluted'

Firing a fresh salvo at BJP in the run-up to the UP polls, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav alleged that CM Yogi Adityanath didn't take a dip in River Ganga as it is "polluted". He was speaking to the media on Tuesday at the commencement of the 4th phase of the 'Samajwadi Vijay Yatra' in Jaunpur. Contending that most rivers in Uttar Pradesh are polluted, he questioned the government on the lack of action pertaining to the cleaning of Ganga which was a key poll promise of BJP.

Akhilesh Yadav remarked, "The question is- will Mother Ganga be cleaned or not? The CM is very clever. He didn't take a dip in Mother Ganga. Why didn't he take a dip in Mother Ganga? I had gone to Meerut and have seen the water of river Hindon. The water of the Hindon river has turned black. The Yamuna coast has become black. Who had said that they will clean Mother Ganga"? Incidentally, PM Modi who had come to Varanasi for the inauguration of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham did take a dip in the holy river.

On this occasion, the former UP CM again lambasted the BJP government for ill-treating farmers citing the imposition of the agrarian reform laws which the Centre was forced to repeal eventually. Raking up the unemployment issue, he said, "There is unemployment on a large scale. Did investment come to Uttar Pradesh considering the promises made? What big investment has come in to boost employment for the youth of Jaunpur? When it comes to jobs, sometimes there was a paper leak, sometimes the exams had to be suspended. This is the government's functioning".

UP polls

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election, BJP had won a whopping 312 seats in the 403-member House, whereas BSP could win only 19 seats. On the other hand, the SP-Congress alliance failed to bear fruit as it could win in only 54 constituencies. While this was seen as a mandate for PM Modi as BJP had not declared any CM candidate, Gorakhpur MP Yogi Adityanath was a surprise pick for the post. Though some BJP leaders made conflicting statements over Adityanath's future as the Chief Minister, PM Modi put rest to all speculations by lauding UP's governance model during his successive visits to the state.

While Akhilesh Yadav has ruled out any alliance with Congress and BSP, he has hinted at allying with his uncle Shivpal Yadav. So far, SP has announced a tie-up with Mahan Dal, OP Rajbhar's SBSP and the Apna Dal faction of Krishna Patel. Amid speculation over Jayant Chaudhary's meeting with Akhilesh Yadav on November 23, sources told Republic TV that RLD is likely to be allocated 30-35 seats for the 2022 UP polls. Meanwhile, Yadav met they met AAP's UP in-charge, Sanjay Singh, for about an hour in Lucknow a day later where a discussion was held on seat-sharing and other possibilities for the UP election.

Image: ANI