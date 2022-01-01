Akhilesh Yadav Vows 300 Units Of Free Electricity In Uttar Pradesh If SP Voted To Power

Making his first poll promise for the year 2022, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday announced 300 units of free domestic electricity for the people of Uttar Pradesh if his party is voted to power in the state. Addressing a public rally in Lucknow, the former UP Chief Minister said he will keep updating his party manifesto and 'match his words with action' after forming the next government in the state.

Notably, the Aam Aadmi Party has also offered 300 units of free domestic electricity as one of its election promises in UP, as well as other poll-bound states of Punjab, Goa, and Uttarakhand. The 403-member Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly is likely to go to the polls in February to March this year.

The SP, which is the main contender against the reigning BJP has been facing several Income-Tax raids in recent weeks. Calling it a 'witch hunt' by the central agencies, Yadav said he will approach the Election Commission against the 'pre-planned' move of the BJP.

'BJP bribing agencies,' claims Akhilesh Yadav

During his address in Lucknow, the SP President alleged that officers of the Income Tax Department and the Enforcement Directorate are 'bribed' to work against the Opposition. He further claimed that the ruling BJP was trying to deliberately link the recent IT raids to his party workers.

Multiple locations linked to perfume traders and some others in Uttar Pradesh were raided by the IT department in the last week, as part of a tax evasion investigation. Officials stated that the raids were conducted in various sites including Kanpur, Kannauj, the national capital region, and a few other places. One of the main accused, perfume trader Piyush Jain is said to have links with the Samajwadi Party.

Reacting to the allegations, Akhilesh Yadav said he made inquiries about the persons and found that they do are not associated with the SP.

"After the huge failure of the last time, this time BJP's ultimate ally I.T. has finally raided the place of SP MLC Pushp Raj Jain and other perfume traders of Kannauj. Open misuse of central agencies by scared BJP is common during UP elections. People are watching everything, they will answer by vote," the party had earlier said in a tweet.

Calling it an outcome of failed demonetization plan, Yadav blamed the BJP for the recovery of over Rs 250 crores cash from the Kanpur-based businessman's residence.

Image: PTI