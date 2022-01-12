In a major development, Dara Singh Chauhan after resigning from Yogi Cabinet has joined Samajwadi Party on Wednesday. Taking to the microblogging site, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav welcomed Chauhan and called him a relentless fighter of the struggle for "social justice".

"Hearty welcome and greetings to Shri Dara Singh Chouhan ji, the relentless fighter of the struggle for 'social justice'! The SP and its allies will unite and take the movement of equality and equality to the extreme… Eliminate discrimination! This is our collective resolve! Respect everyone~ space for everyone!," Akhilesh tweeted.

Dara Singh Chauhan, who was the state's forest minister, tendered his resignation from the Yogi cabinet, pointing to the government's policies. "In Yogi Adiyanath government's cabinet I was the forest and environment minister and I worked tirelessly for the betterment in my department. However, the government's policies were against the poor, Dalits, farmers and unemployed youth. Being hurt by it, I'm resigning from the cabinet," he said in his resignation letter.

"BJP formed government with the support of Dalits, backward communities...but didn't serve them well, which is why I resigned," Dara Singh said while speaking to reporters.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister said that it hurts when a member of the family goes astray. "I would only urge the respected gentlemen that they will be harmed by jumping on to a sinking ship. Big brother Shri Dara Singh Ji, you should reconsider your decision," he added.

परिवार का कोई सदस्य भटक जाये तो दुख होता है जाने वाले आदरणीय महानुभावों को मैं बस यही आग्रह करूँगा कि डूबती हुई नांव पर सवार होनें से नुकसान उनका ही होगा

बड़े भाई श्री दारा सिंह जी आप अपने फैसले पर पुनर्विचार करिये — Keshav Prasad Maurya (@kpmaurya1) January 12, 2022

BJP minister Swami Prasad Maurya resigns and joins SP; 2 sitting MLAs go the other way

On Tuesday, Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Swami Prasad Maurya quit the Yogi cabinet and joined the Samajwadi Party. Speaking to Republic, Maurya said that he has sounded an alarm by resigning from the cabinet. He also accused the BJP government of neglecting backward classes and youth. Along with him, thee other BJP MLAs- Roshan Lal Verma (Tilhar), Bhagwati Prasad Sagar (Bilhaur) and Brijesh Prajapati (Tindwari)- also joined Akhilesh Yadav's party.

However, earlier in the day, three leaders from opposition parties also switch to Bharatiya Janata Party. Congress MLA from Behat (Saharanpur) Naresh Saini, Sirsaganj (Firozabad) SP MLA Hari Om Yadav and former SP MLA Dr Dharmpal Singh joined the saffron party in presence of senior BJP leaders.