Confirming his poll entry from Mainpuri's Karhal assembly, Samajwadi party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday, vowed to continue the socialist principles if voted to power. Addressing a press conference in Lucknow, Yadav also issued of slew promises like - 22 lakh IT jobs, free laptop distributions, training institutes in Purvanchal etc. His biggest rival and incumbent CM Yogi Adityanath will contest from Gorakhpur Urban. The 403-seat UP assembly is up for grabs in a 7-phase election from February 10 to March 7. Results will be announced on March 10.

Akhilesh Yadav confirms contesting from Mainpuri's Karhal

"I vow to continue the socialist principles when voted to power. In the coming days, our government will bring 22 lakh jobs in the I-T sector. Remember, we got HCL to invest in UP. BJP talks about one district, one product but they haven't allocated any budget for it. The laptops distributed by SP are still in use in rural areas," he said.

Talking about the extended ban on physical rallies, he added, "BJP already knew that offline campaign would be allowed. That is why they had the LED screen vans already prepared. We will ask the election commission to remove the people working for the BJP. Otherwise, we cannot have unbiased elections".

'CM Faces' in poll fray

On Wednesday, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav confirmed that he will contest the upcoming Uttar Pradesh polls. Yadav - who is currently the Azamgarh MP - had previously refused to contest UP polls. He said, "I will seek Azamgarh people's permission before I decide where to contest from". While he has now chosen Karhal, he was mulling to contest from Azamgarh's Gopalpur constituency or any constituency in Kannauj or Sambhal.

His decision comes mere days after BJP fielded Adityanath from Gorakhpur Urban seat - his home constituency. Gorakhpur is the hometown of Adityanath and he had been the MP from Gorakhpur Lok Sabha seat since 1998 until he became the chief minister in 2017. Facing him, Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad announced that he will contest against Adityanath for the Gorakhpur Urban constituency.

On the other hand, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra 'declared' herself as Congress' CM face, only to retract it mere hours later. Speaking to the media, the Congress general secretary contended that she was "irritated" after being asked the same question multiple times. It is also unclear if Vadra will contest polls as she has never done so till date. Maintaining that it is not necessary that Congress will not announce a CM face for the UP polls, she asserted that her party can consider an alliance with any other party barring BJP after the declaration of the election results.