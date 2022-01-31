Akhilesh Yadav's Affidavit Shows Marginal Rise In Assets, No Mention Of Australia Degree

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav filed his nomination papers on Monday declaring Rs 17.22 crore as the net worth of his assets. The former UP CM is taking his maiden political plunge in the upcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, leading his fight from Mainpuri's Karhal seat.

As per the affidavit filed by the SP leader, his assets increased maximum during his term as Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh (2012-2017) and minimum during Yogi Adityanath's term as CM (2017-2022). Another interesting facet noticed in his affidavit is how his Australian degree finds no mention. It has been widely reported that the former UP CM completed his masters in Australia. His degree from Australia also finds a mention on the Samajwadi Party (SP) website.

Akhilesh Yadav's assets increased marginally during Yogi's term

As per the affidavit filed by Yadav, after he became the CM, his annual income was Rs 1.25 crore (2013-14), which has now come down to 83.98 lakh (2017-2018). In 2004, when he filed his nomination from Kannauj, he owned assets worth Rs 2.31 crore, which increased to 4.85 crore by the time of his nomination from Kannauj in 2009. After becoming the UP CM in 2012, his assets nearly doubled to Rs 8.84 crore.

From 2019 to this year, there has been only a marginal increase of only Rs 3 crore in the net worth of his assets (Rs 17.22 crore) as compared to the assets mentioned in the affidavit filed for the Lok Sabha elections (16.90 crore).

Additionally, Akhilesh claims to have Rs 1.79 lakh cash in hand while his wife Dimple Yadav has Rs 3.32 lakh cash, along with jewellery items including gold, diamonds, and pearls worth Rs 59.76 lakh. He also has five bank accounts -- two in Etawah, two bank accounts in Lucknow and one bank account in Delhi which have a total deposit of Rs 5.56 crore. At the same time, Rs 2.57 crore is deposited in the accounts of Dimple Yadav.

He has also mentioned his commercial plot in Lucknow and owning a cellular phone worth Rs 76,000, furniture of Rs 17,085 and exercise equipment worth over Rs 5.34 lakh.

The 403-member UP assembly will go to polls in seven phases from February 10. The counting of votes will be held on March 10.