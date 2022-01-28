Akhilesh Yadav's Chopper Stalled Due To Commercial Aircraft, Not VVIP Movement: Sources

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav’s chopper was stalled due to a commercial aircraft and not due to any VVIP movement, Republic has learned on Thursday. According to sources in the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), communication was established with Yadav's chopper that there was a need to move a passenger airline before his helicopter could depart. The movement of a VVIP, as claimed that Akhilesh Yadav, was not the cause of the delay.

"Chopper was stalled due to commercial aircraft movement. Chopper not delayed due to any VVIP movement," sources in the BCAS told Republic.

Earlier today, the UP Government had also responded to the controversy asking the Yadav scion to 'stop his gimmicks'. "Mr. Akhilesh Yadav ji, there is no need to stop you and your alliance, the public decided to stop it in 2014, which is still in place, stop the gimmicks and count the votes on March 10, prepare to go to Saifai on March 11," UP Dy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya had said.

मेरे हैलिकॉप्टर को अभी भी बिना किसी कारण बताए दिल्ली में रोककर रखा गया है और मुज़फ़्फ़रनगर नहीं जाने दिया जा रहा है। जबकि भाजपा के एक शीर्ष नेता अभी यहाँ से उड़े हैं। हारती हुई भाजपा की ये हताशा भरी साज़िश है।



जनता सब समझ रही है… pic.twitter.com/PFxawi0kFD — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) January 28, 2022

BJP not allowing my Helicopter to fly: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday alleged that his helicopter has been detained in Delhi, preventing him from flying to Muzaffarnagar. Yadav claimed that an hour ago a top BJP leader flew out of Delhi to the same destination. The ex-UP CM was scheduled to hold a joint press conference with RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary at Muzaffarnagar in the afternoon.

Later, he tweeted confirming that he had been allowed to depart remarking that the day would go down in the 'history of socialist struggle'. "Abuse of power is a sign of the people losing… This day will also be recorded in the history of the socialist struggle! We are going to take a historic flight of victory," he tweeted.

It is pertinent to mention here that the SP chief's allegations come in the wake of BJP's offer to Chaudhary for a post-poll alliance. RLD - which has allied with SP, was offered by Home Minister Amit Shah to ally with them after the 2022 polls.

The upcoming UP elections will be held in 7 phases - February 10, February 14, February 20, February 23, February 27, March 3, and March 7, whereas the counting of votes shall take place on March 10.