As the stage is set for assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, one of the key contenders-Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday hopped on to the Republic bus for an exclusive interview. During the interview, with the bus moving from one destination to another near the lanes of Lucknow, the SP supremo touched upon the varied aspects determining the polls for the 403-member assembly, which has parties like the BJP, the Congress, the BSP apart from the SP in the fray.

At the beginning of the interview, as well as the journey, Akhilesh Yadav looking at the establishments around, affirmed "We are in Lucknow. Earlier, this area was considered as a part of the outskirts but Samajwadi Party built the HCL, the famous Sanskriti school, training institute for officials." The Samajwadi Party chief further said, "I have brought you here to show you, and the audience that development work was taking place in full swing under SP but with the BJP taking over, everything has stopped."

"This government under BJP does not want development, it wants to stop development," he added. The statement comes ahead of the UP election which is going to be held across 7 phases- February 10, February 14, February 20, February 23, February 27, March 3 and March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

'SP's politics is progressive and positive'

In the exclusive interview, Yadav reiterated that Samajwadi Party's politics is progressive and positive, unlike BJP's negative politics. Citing examples like the expansion of South Korean conglomerate Samsung under SP, the Samajwadi chief claimed that his government brought electronic policy, allocated land to electronic manufacturers. "Now, the BJP is saying that they will make Noida and Greater Noida the hub of electronics. But, what have you done?"

Coming to roads, flyovers and expressways, the SP chief challenged the BJP. "Show me an expressway in the country better than the Agra Expressway. Even the Purvanchal Expressway, we started. Had we not done land-acquisition they wouldn't have been able to inaugurate it," he said.

"What have they done to make this a smart city? There is no electricity, cows and bullocks are moving freely on the road," he further said, adding that the BJP govt talks about animal care, and says no animal will stray on road. He asked, "Then why does UP report the highest death due to attack by stray bulls?"

Having stated the points, Yadav also took a moment to highlight that his politics was no different from that of his father Mulayam Singh. I am working on the same principles of leaders like Jay Prakash Narayan on which "Netaji" used to work, he said.

Akhilesh Yadav on Jinnah controversy

Akhilesh Yadav defended his controversial remarks comparing Sardar Patel and Muhammad Ali Jinnah alleging that the BJP had "twisted" his statement. The former UP CM asked, "What did I say? I said all these big leaders belonged to one institution, yet their paths were so different. On one side was Sardar Patel who worked towards unifying the nation, and merging princely states, the other side was someone who talked about dividing the nation. What wrong did I say?"

The SP chief also alleged that BJP blames other parties for appeasement for their vote bank. "All those who are making such statements, especially the Deputy Chief Ministers (Keshav Prasad Maurya, Dinesh Sharma) are losing the elections. They have not done any work," he claimed.

Akhilesh Yadav on raids

In the past 30 days, the Central agencies have conducted numerous raids across the State including that on the premises of Piyush Jain as well as that of SP leader Pushpraj Jain. "BJP raided its own workers. The raid shows govt GST, demonetisation failed badly," Yadav said speaking about the raids and added that there was no place for criminals like Mukhtar Ansari in SP.

Yadav alleged that it was the BJP that had connections with criminals, and challenged the saffron party to tell the name of 10 big mafias. "CM Yogi had multiple cases against him. Deputy CMs had cases against them," he said.

Akhilesh Yadav on alliance for elections

"We are contesting elections with allies. That's our focus. The parties are not merging with SP," said the former UP CM, adding that after the elections a meeting will be held with allies and further course of action will be decided. While Yadav has ruled out any alliance with Congress and BSP, he has announced a tie-up with Shivpal Yadav's PSP(L), Mahan Dal, OP Rajbhar's SBSP, RLD, and the Apna Dal faction of Krishna Patel.

"Cycle is lakhs of times better than double engine govt," he said during the interview.

Akhilesh Yadav on BJP leaders quitting & joining hands with SP

Yadav also took the opportunity to address the matter of BJP leaders jumping ships to SP. Underlining that some leaders are "good", when they shift parties they form governments. The SP chief said, "They have come with their own issues. They came with their own issues of social justice. BJP insulted the minorities, backward, and Dalits." Taking the case of Swami Prasad Maurya, he said, "He is a senior leader. BJP welcomed him with garlands and now that he is leaving, they are hurling accusations."

The former UP CM claimed that these people were exposing the truth of BJP. "Will I not include those who want to join us? If they accept and support our ideology, we are with them," he said.

