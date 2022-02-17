Amit Malviya Slams Channi For 'Bhaiya' Remark; 'Why Should UP & Bihar Vote For Congress?'

Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and head of the party's I&T department, Amit Malviya, on Thursday, February 17, slammed the Congress over Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's 'Bhaiyaa' remark. Malviya asked Congress on what account, after Channi's statement, should people of Uttar Pradesh vote for them.

The BJP leader added that UP Congress in-charge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was seen laughing and clapping after Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's remark. He claimed that the people of UP and Bihar were disrespected by the Punjab CM's statement.

Addressing a gathering alongside Vadra on Wednesday, Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi had said, "Priyanka Gandhi is Punjaban. She is the daughter-in-law of Punjab. 'Bhaiyas' from UP, Bihar and Delhi want to come and rule Punjab. We will not let them win."

"Channi made objectionable remarks. But what was more objectionable was that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the UP in charge of Congress, was laughing and clapping in his company when the people of UP and Bihar were being disrespected. On what basis does Congress think that people in UP should support and vote for them?," Malviya told news agency ANI.

Kejriwal calls Channi's statement 'shameful', Piyush Goyal says 'UP will teach them a lesson'

Earlier, other prominent politicians like Cabinet minister Piyush Goyal and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind also slammed the Congress over CM Channi's comment.

Arvind Kejriwal said, "It is very shameful. We strongly condemn comments aimed at any individual or any particular community. Priyanka Gandhi also belongs to UP so she is also a 'bhaiya'."

Union Minister Piyush Goyal said, "Brothers and Sisters of UP will reply to them (Congress) and teach a lesson to them as they did in elections of 2014, 2017 and 2019."

Punjab Elections

The Punjab elections were to take place on February 14 but were postponed at the request of many political parties, as many followers of Sant Ravidas visit Varanasi every year to offer prayers on the birth anniversary of the social reformer. People of Punjab will go to vote on February 20 and the results will be declared on March 10 along with four other states.

(With inputs from ANI)