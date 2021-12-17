Amit Shah Addresses Nishad Party Rally In UP; Slams Oppn For Failing To Provide To Poor

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday, December 17, addressed a rally organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its ally Nishad Party on the Ramabai Ambedkar ground in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow. At the rally, Home Minister lashed out at Uttar Pradesh's opposition parties for failing to provide for the poor.

Addressing the 'Sarkar Banao, Adhikar Pao' rally, Amit Shah said, "In the 2019 elections, Sanjay Nishad joined the BJP and Nishad Samaj went from village to village and went to every booth with the message of lotus and worked to form a majority government with a two-thirds majority".

He then questioned the citizens of the state on what the opposition factions including SP, BSP, and Congress provide to the poor. According to Amit Shah, the Modi government provided facilities like free gas connection with refill and stove, toilet, house and health insurance to ensure better lives for the poor.

"Modi government works for the poor": HM Shah

Union Minister Amit Shah said, "SP, BSP, Congress ruled the country and Uttar Pradesh for many years, but neither cooking gas nor toilets reached the houses of the poor".

He accused the opposition parties of working only for the people of their own caste and stated that the Narendra Modi government has always worked in the interest of all backward castes and the poor.

Amit Shah further said that in a state where mafia goons rule, the poor can never develop. The Home Minister further stated that the SP, BSP governments protected the mafia, meanwhile, under Yogi Adityanath's rule, the mafia fled the state.

"BJP will form Govt again in UP"

Confident over BJP's victory in the state, Amit Shah stated, "In the coming time, the BJP government that is going to be formed in Uttar Pradesh will work to fulfill all the other agenda of Nishad society".

Referring to the Nili Kranti Mission, HM Shah said that the scheme was launched with a budget of Rs 5,000 crores during 2015-19 by the Modi government, and aquaculture infrastructure with a provision of about Rs 7,522 crore.

He further informed that a separate Ministry for fisheries was formed for more than 3 crore fishermen across the country and about Rs 7,000 crore has been invested in infrastructure.

The Blue Revolution scheme was launched with an aim to enhance the production and productivity of aquaculture and fisheries both from the inland and marine sources.

