Attacking Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati and Samajwadi Pary (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the earlier governments of "Bua-Babua" in Uttar Pradesh could not bring development, stating that they were 'casteist' and 'family' parties.

Addressing a rally in Kasganj as part of Jan Vishwas Yatra in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, Shah said, "Bua and Babua ran the governments in Uttar Pradesh. Did they bring any development? These are casteist parties and family parties. There were 700 riots during Akhilesh Yadav's five-year rule. Earlier, the law and order situation was so bad that people were afraid of sending their daughters to schools and colleges."

The Union Minister said that the law and order situation has improved in the state during Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's tenure, adding that no one has dared to riot in the last four and a half years.

The Union Home Minister said that goons have fled the state, and several universities, medical colleges and airports are being developed. "Industries have been set and the state has become free from goonda raj. Earlier there was a Bahubali for every district, now there is a designated product for every district," Shah said.

Amit Shah on Ram Temple

Speaking on Ram Temple, he asked the crowd whether they would vote for the same party who fired at kar sevaks. This reference was made to the then-Mulayam Singh government's decision to open fire at kar sevaks who had gathered near the Ayodhya's Ramjanma Bhoomi site in 1990.

The Bharatiya Janata Patry leader also remembered former CM Kalyan Singh and said that victory of the party in 2014, 2017 and 2019 wouldn't have been possible without his advice. Singh died on August 21, 2021, at the age of 89. He was a Hindutva icon and a prominent backward caste leader.

"It was Kalyan Singh, who first spoke about good governance in Uttar Pradesh. Kalyan Singh was the first to speak about the backward class people in Uttar Pradesh, and it was he who gave rights to the people of the backward castes," Shah said.

Union Minister Amit Shah's tour to Kasganj is part of BJP's campaign which will cover 140 assembly constituencies in the poll-bound state. The elections in Uttar Pradesh will take place in early 2022.

Image: Twitter/@AmitShah