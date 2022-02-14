As the country pays homage to the bravehearts who were martyred in the Pulwama terror attack three years ago, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday launched a tirade against the Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party and denounced them for not having ‘enough courage’ to take on Pakistan's nefarious activities.

Remembering the 40 jawans who were killed in a cowardly attack in Pulwama by Pakistan sponsored terrorists in 2019, Amit Shah while addressing a public rally in Jhansi boasted that it was PM Modi-led NDA government who dared to launch a counter strike in the hideouts of the terrorists in Balakot, Pakistan to retaliate the loss of our soldiers.

'SP- BSP didn't have courage to fight terrorism': Amit Shah

Professing BJP’s national commitment, Shah decried the previous UP governments led by SP and BSP and claimed that under their rule any terrorist could infiltrate the border to attack our brave soldiers since their ‘governments didn’t have the courage to do anything.’

“During SP, BSP-supported Congress rule, any Tom, Dick & Harry would enter India from Pakistan & behead our jawans. Their govternments didn't have the courage to do anything. On the other hand, after the Pulwama attack, Modi Ji conducted an airstrike across the border,”

His condemnation of former CM Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party didn’t end here as the BJP leader questioned Yadav’s connection with the Kanpur-based perfume trader Piyush Jain, who is under the Enforcement Directorate's scanner after cash worth Rs 195 crores along with other valuables were seized from his possession. Adding further Shah said that whenever ‘looted money is caught, Akhilesh Yadav gets anxious.’

Amit Shah raises fingers on Akhilesh Yadav's connection with Piyush Jain

“When loot money is caught, Akhilesh feels pain in the stomach. Piles of cash were recovered in a raid on a perfume businessman of SP. Akhilesh said it was a political raid. Let's assume it was a political raid. But what was your relationship with that businessman,” he quipped.

Amis the ongoing UP elections, Union Home Minister further lambasted SP and told people that during Akhilesh Yadav’s rule there was starvation, drought and farmers suicide was recorded in large numbers, however, BJP led CM Yogi Adityanath government had opened the doors of development in the state by implementing initiatives like India-Israel Bundelkhand water project.

“When Akhilesh was in power, around 200 farmers died due to drought & starvation & over 300 cases of suicide were reported. When BJP came to power, it started the India-Israel Bundelkhand water project to do away with the problem of water scarcity.”

Second phase polling is undergoing in 55 constituencies in UP on Monday, Feb 14.