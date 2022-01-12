Last Updated:

Amit Shah Chairs Round 2 Of BJP Core Group Meet; Discusses Uttar Pradesh Election Strategy

After the first round of meeting that was held on Jan 11, Amit Shah took over as three sitting BJP MLAs tendered their resignations. 

Written By
Vidyashree S
Amit Shah

Image: PTI


Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday, January 12, chaired BJP's second round of Uttar Pradesh core group meeting. The meeting was held at party headquarters in the national capital. After the first round of meetings held on Jan 11, Amit Shah took over as three sitting BJP MLAs tendered their resignations on Tuesday. 

While BJP president JP Nadda joined the meeting virtually, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma, state election in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan, party general secretary BL Santosh and BJP state president Swatantra Dev Singh attended the meet. 

According to sources, poll strategy and deliberate on the name of the probable candidates who will be put before the Central Election Committee (CEC) in a couple of days were discussed in the meeting. 

"BJP is trying to bring back Swami Prasad Maurya and other three MLAs who quit on Tuesday. Also, those candidates who did not perform well and have disappointed the public will not get tickets again," sources stated.

BJP MLAs quit ahead of Uttar Pradesh election

Earlier on Jan 11, Swami Prasad Maurya tendered his resignation from Yogi Adityanath-led Cabinet. Following this, Uttar Pradesh Environment Minister Dara Singh Chauhan on Wednesday resigned from the Cabinet.

READ | Uttar Pradesh Election Dates 2022: 7 Phase voting from Feb 10 in U.P; Results on Mar 10

Speaking of the resignation, BJP leader Dara Singh Chauhan told the media, "BJP formed govt with the support of Dalits, backward communities...but didn't serve them well, which is why I resigned... Next step would be to hold discussions with my society people and then take a call for future course of action". 

READ | SP ally OP Rajbhar opposes EC's decision on rallies; demands funds for virtual rallies

Uttar Pradesh Elections 2022

EC on Saturday informed that Uttar Pradesh state will vote in 7 phases, between February 10 and March 7. The state's second to sixth rounds of polling are scheduled for February 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3, respectively. It is also mentioned that the counting of votes and declaration of results is scheduled to happen on March 10.

READ | UP MLA Roshan Lal Verma who quit BJP with SP Maurya 'kept feeling suffocated in party'

On January 14, the notification for the first phase will be issued, while January 21 is the last date of filing nominations. And on January 24, nominations will be scrutinized, while the last date to withdraw nominations is January 27.

READ | UP Elections: Akhilesh Yadav says 'Working to connect with people' as 2 BJP netas join SP

The remaining phases dates are as follows, January 21, 28,  29 and 31 (round 2); January 25, February 1, 2 and 4 (round 3); January 27, February 3, 4 and 7 (round 4); February 1, 8, 9 and 11 (round 5); February 4, 11, 14 and 16 (round 6); and February 10, 17, 18 and 21 (round 7).

(Image: PTI)

READ | PM Modi's security breach in Punjab was 'pre-planned sponsored conspiracy': UP CM Yogi
Tags: Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh, BJP
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND