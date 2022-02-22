Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday, February 22, exuded confidence in BJP's victory in Uttar Pradesh asserting that the party would cross 300 seats. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, the Home Minister also hit out at Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, citing his party's alleged links with a 2008 Ahmedabad blasts convict.

"We will form a government with 300 seats. After this election, Akhilesh can decide where he wants to be, but BJP will be in the government," Amit Shah told Republic TV.

On February 20, the BJP had shared a photo of Akhilesh Yadav and Abu Azmi with SP leader Shadab Ahmed - whose son Mohd Saif is one of the 2008 Ahmedabad blast convicts. After the image came to light, Yadav downplayed SP links to the terror convict saying pictures were no parameters for levying terror accusations on a person.

Even as the SP chief dismisses the claims ruling out an explanation, HM Shah raked up the issue saying, "They need to answer how the person, who has been given a death sentence, how does he (Akhilesh) have a photo with the father of the accused campaigning in Azamgarh."

Citing the work done under the Yogi Adityanath-led government, Amit Shah shared that under the BJP there was an improvement in the law and order situation, 24x electricity, and work had been done for farmers and the poor. "PM Modi's schemes have trickled down, and Yogi Ji has worked on improving the law and order," he said.

Uttar Pradesh Elections

Uttar Pradesh has successfully completed three phases of polling. The first phase was held on February 10 with a voter turnout of 62.4%, the second phase on February 14 and a voter turnout of 61% and the third phase on February 20, recording 60.18% voting. The remaining four phases will be held on February 23, February 27, March 3 and March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.