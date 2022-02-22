Addressing a rally in Barabanki for the UP elections on Monday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah used the 'NIZAM' acronym once again to target Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. He cautioned the people of Barabanki that a vote for SP will imply that incarcerated politicians such as Azam Khan and Mukhtar Ansari will walk free. Contending that the Akhilesh Yadav-led government indulged in appeasement in the garb of socialism, Shah highlighted the contribution of the BJP government at the Centre and UP towards the welfare of the poor.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah remarked, "Under the rule of Akhilesh, 'NIZAM' would rule. N for Nasimuddin, I for Imran Masood, A for Azam Khan and M for Mukhtar Ansari. Where is Azam Khan today? Where is Ateeq Ahmed? Where is Mukhtar Ansari? If the people of Barabanki ride cycle even by mistake, will these three persons remain in jail? They will be immediately released on bail. If Yogi Ji forms the government, no one can set them free from jail. BJP government is required for the safety of Uttar Pradesh and to get rid of riots and terrorism."

"In the name of socialism, the politics of casteism, dynasty and appeasement ensued. But (the SP government) did not work for the welfare of the backward classes and the poor. The Narendra Modi government gave free cylinders to 1,67,000 mothers. The Yogi Adityanath government built toilets in 2.68 crore houses," he added.

UP elections

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, BJP had won a whopping 312 seats in the 403-member House, whereas BSP could win only 19 seats. On the other hand, the SP-Congress alliance failed to bear fruit as it could win in only 54 constituencies. While this was seen as a mandate for PM Modi as BJP had not declared any CM candidate, Gorakhpur MP Yogi Adityanath was a surprise pick for the post. Though some BJP leaders made conflicting statements over Adityanath's future as the Chief Minister, PM Modi put rest to all speculations by lauding UP's governance model during his successive visits to the state.

Meanwhile, former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav has embarked on a statewide tour as a part of his "Samajwadi Vijay Yatra" in a bid to stage a comeback in the state. Buoyed by the overwhelming public support during his election campaign, he has often predicted that SP will win 400 seats in the 2022 Assembly polls. While Congress and BSP are contesting solo, SP has announced a tie-up with Shivpal Yadav's PSP(L), Mahan Dal, OP Rajbhar's SBSP, RLD and the Apna Dal faction of Krishna Patel.