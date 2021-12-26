Calling Uttar Pradesh's opposition parties 'casteist', Union Home Minister Amit Shah attacked Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Sunday. The Union Minister alleged that under the Akhilesh Yadav-led SP government, three Ps were followed: Parivarwaad, Pakshpaath, and Palayan. While speaking at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s Jan Vishwas Yatra at Orai and Jalaun, Shah stated that BJP government has established law and order across Uttar Pradesh.

'SP, BSP are casteist parties': Amit Shah

"I want to say that we are going to win more than 300 seats in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election 2022. Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party are casteist parties. But Modi Ji and Yogi Ji stand for 'Sabka saath, Sabka vikas'.

Amit Shah highlights 3 Ps Under Samajwadi Party Govt

Taking to Twitter, Shah stated that "During the SP government' rule, Uttar Pradesh was dominated by three 'P's i.e. 'Parivarwaad, Pakshpaath and Palayan' (Nepotism, favoritism, migration respectively). But under the leadership of PM Modi and CM Yogi, politics of 3Ps has come to an end and the politics of development has been established." Union Minister Amit Shah also added, "Akhilesh Babu is very angry right now because Modi government ended the triple talaq. Akhilesh Babu is protesting?"

Slamming the opposition, Shah claimed that the BJP government carried out surgical strikes and thus provided justice to the people which is the reason why the party got full majority in 2014 and 2019. 'When there was SP, BSP, Congress government then terrorists used to come, kill our jawans and leave. When BJP formed the government, there was an attack in Uri and Pulwama. Pakistan has forgotten that it is the government of BJP, not of SP, BSP, Congress. PM is not 'Mouni baba', PM is Narendra Modi," said the Union Home Minister.

Amit Shah on Ram Mandir

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the temple has been constructed. Mayawati and Akhilesh used the slogans that 'Mandir wahi banayenge, tithi nahi batayenge' (We will construct the Temple, but will not tell the date). Akhilesh is daydreaming that they will bring about the fall of the BJP government and stop the construction of Ram Temple, but it will not happen," Shah said.

2022 Uttar Pradesh Elections

Uttar Pradesh assembly elections will take place early next year to elect 403 members. In the last elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party got a thumping victory by winning 312 seats with a 39.67% vote share. The Samajwadi Party had won 47 seats while Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) won 19, Congress could secure only seven seats while AIMIM drew blank.

The ruling BJP has already started putting in efforts to address the people of the state ahead of the implementation of the model code of conduct in January. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has cleared the air that current CM Yogi Adityanath will be the chief ministerial candidate. Congress is also putting up efforts with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra raising concerns over several matters in the state. The grand old party is also targeting BJP on issues such as unemployment and women's safety among others.

