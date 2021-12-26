Amit Shah Hails Yogi Govt's Steps To Bolster Law & Order: 'Goons Fled In Fear After 2017'

Addressing the BJP's 'Jan Vishwas Yatra' rally in Kasganj, on December 26, Union Home Minister Amit Shah elucidated on the growth and moral development of Uttar Pradesh. Speaking at the rally, Shah lauded Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's regime and slammed the Bahujan Samaj Party and Samajwadi Party government under who people in the state were fearful of 'sending their daughters to schools and colleges'. Notably, Shah reiterated BJP's chances of victory in 2022 UP polls and vouched for a significant '300 seats'.

"Within 4.5 years, under the leadership of Yogi Adityanath, all the goons have fled from Uttar Pradesh," Amit Shah said.

Further, Shah recalled former UP CM Kalyan Singh saying, "It was him who spoke about good governance in Uttar Pradesh, it was him who initiated the mention of backward classes in politics. He conferred rights upon the destitute and backward castes."

He insisted that only BJP could bring about changes in UP, saying, "Previously, the only one thing was raised...that these SP goons are misbehaving with girls and disrupting law and order."

He then questioned the crowd, "Did BSP do the right things for you? Did SP do beneficial things for you?" as the gathering roared 'Jai Sri Ram' and hailed PM Modi's name.

Stating BJP's zeal to commit and deliver promises, Shah mentioned the abrogation of Article 370.

"We said that we will remove 370 and on August 5 2019, Modi Ji threw article 370 away to recover from a long-standing issue," Shah said.

He went on to mention Baba Vishwanath Darbar, which was deserted until PM Modi ordered it be 'lighted up'.

BJP scales up campaign ahead of 2022 UP polls

To scale up BJP's campaign for the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, Union Minister Amit Shah will tour the state in the coming days and will cover more than 140 constituencies, sources told PTI. During his trip, which will span over a week starting from December 24, Shah, the party's key strategist, will travel to at least 21 different locations in the state.

Keeping caste equations in mind, each programme will be attended by people from three OBC-dominated constituencies, two urban constituencies, one scheduled caste-dominated constituency and one minority-dominated constituency, they said.

Among the key features of Shah's visit will be his late evening meetings with party workers to deliberate on strategies for the upcoming elections.

They said, "It was under the leadership of Shah as BJP chief that the party had won a massive majority in the 2017 Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, and won 67 Lok Sabha seats out of 80 in 2019. In 2014, when he was Uttar Pradesh in-charge, the BJP had won 73 Lok Sabha seats."